Renaissance Records Sign Deal With Music Label BMG; Classic Albums From Girlschool and Magnum To Be Reissued

Classic rock record label Renaissance Records just signed a licensing deal with BMG to reissue legendary British rock bands Girlschool and Magnum onto vinyl. They will reissue and remaster four early albums from the all woman band Girlschool and five early albums from Magnum.

“Girlschool is the longest running all female rock band.” Cameron Renter, inventory associate at Renaissance Records states. “And they’re still active.”

“Both band haven’t been pressed onto vinyl since their initial releases back in the 70’s and 80’s. Renter continues to explain. “These releases will contain more than just music. Each LP will contain extra incentives like a poster, trading cards of the original band, exclusive photos, original lyric sheets and more.

Renaissance Records will be releasing Girlschool and Magnum albums onto limited edition 180g vinyl in April of 2021. Stay up to date on these upcoming 2021 releases by visiting www.RenaissanceRecordsUS.com. Shop their current vinyl catalog on their online store.

April 2021 Releases

Girlschool – Demolition

Girlschool – Hit and Run

Girlschool – Screaming Blue Murder

Girlschool – Play Dirty

Magnum – Kingdom of Madness

Magnum – Magnum II

Magnum – Marauder

Magnum – Chase The Dragon

Magnum – The Eleventh Hour

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.