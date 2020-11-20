‘Born A Champion’ Starring Sean Patrick Flanery and Dennis Quaid Get Intense New Trailer!

The inspirational mixed martial arts action film, Born a Champion fights its way into select theaters, on Digital, and On Demand January 22 from Lionsgate. The film will also be released on Blu-ray and DVD on January 26. Starring Emmy® winner Sean Patrick Flanery (2010, Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series, “The Bay”), Katrina Bowden (TV’s “30 Rock,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”), and Golden Globe® nominee Dennis Quaid (2011, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, The Special Relationship), Born a Champion was directed by Alex Ranarivelo (American Wrestler: The Wizard, The Ride) and was written by Sean Patrick Flanery and Ranarivelo.

SYNOPSIS: Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow) and Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boondock Saints) headline this powerful martial arts action film about the love for family and the drive for greatness. After a blood-soaked jujitsu match in Dubai, fighting legend Mickey Kelley (Flanery) falls to superstar Blaine. But years later, an online video proves that Blaine cheated, and the world demands a rematch. Can the aging underdog get back into shape in time to vanquish his foe, get revenge, and claim his prize?

The Born a Champion Blu-ray and DVD bonus features include a director’s commentary and two scenes with alternate music scores and will be available for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $19.98, respectively.

Check out the official trailer for the film below!

