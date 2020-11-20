Cole Bradley Releases Video For “Jean Jacket”

Nashville-based Singer/songwriter Cole Bradley debuted the official video for his newest single “Jean Jacket” this week, which premiered exclusively on American Songwriter.

The track, written with Andrew Allen, Brian Melo, Victoria Rudd and Andrew Rudd, is a story about trying to salvage something from a shattered relationship and a broken heart so the healing can begin.

“I wanted to do a video that showed a more emotional side to my music. It definitely challenged me in a creative way,” says Bradley. The visual was directed by Brock Davis Mitchell.

“My hope is that when you hear “Jean Jacket” it can take you back to a time when you found the strength to get over someone who may not have been right for you. The song truly tells us to “stand our ground” when it comes to love and to never let somebody else ‘walk all over your heart’.”

More About Cole Bradley:

Country singer and songwriter, Cole Bradley, is a rising star in the North American music scene. Growing up listening to the likes of Kenny Chesney, Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw, Bradley first graced the stage at the young age of five. Since then, Cole has fostered a passion for performing and sharing his music with others. “As an artist, it is important for me that people connect and relate to my songs,” says Bradley.

Much like Cole himself, his songs are upbeat, positive, and full of life. He is a natural entertainer with infectious energy. His unique vocals and his edgy country sound, make his music fresh and original. Whether he is belting out a rowdy party anthem or a heartfelt ballad, he is able to captivate fans of all ages with his sense of humor, warmth and honest songwriting.

Bradley has had the privilege of working with world-class producers and writers in Canada, Nashville and Los Angeles and has opened for various country music entertainers including Thomas Rhett, High Valley, LANC”O, and Brett Kissel. Since his move to Nashville in 2016, Bradley has continued to work on the craft of songwriting while playing at local venues including the historic Bluebird Cafe where he made his debut in September 2017 and has played numerous times since, happily returning to play for the attentive audiences for which The Bluebird is famous. In 2020, Cole graduated from Belmont University. Bradley is expected to release brand new music in 2020.

