Shout! Factory TV To Present ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Turkey Day Marathon 2020!

Break out the pureed giblets and crack open some canned wassail– it’s time to celebrate Turkey Day Mystery Science Theater 3000-style! This year, give thanks for turkeys of the cinematic variety as Shout! Factory and Alternaversal Productions continue the beloved holiday tradition with a newly curated Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day streaming marathon, hosted by the cast of MST3K LIVE and special guests from the Netflix series.

Starting at 9 am ET / 6 am PT on Thursday, November 26, the marathon will feature six classic MST3K episodes, chosen by fans for the first time via a bracket elimination poll. This year also marks the first time that the marathon will be available worldwide, with MSTies outside North America able to tune in via the official MST3K Twitch and YouTube channels. Hosted by MST3K LIVE host Emily Marsh, along with Tom Servo (Conor McGiffin), Crow (Nate Begle), and GPC/MegaSynthia (Yvonne Freese), the marathon will feature new host segments, as well as special appearances by MST3K creator Joel Hodgson, and Jonah Ray (Jonah Heston) and Rebecca Hanson (Synthia) from the critically acclaimed Netflix series Mystery Science Theater 3000.

Visit MST3KTurkeyDay.com for info on how to watch the Turkey Day marathon and participate in Turkey Day festivities during the event by using the hashtag #MST3KTurkeyDay.

