VIGIL OF WAR Unveil Music Video For Hard-Hitting Track “Spoon Fed”

VIGIL OF WAR have released a brand new video for their latest track, “Spoon Fed,” from the their highly-anticipated EP. The video was directed by Alicia Vigil, edited by Kiki Wongo and features cinematography by Ron Thunderwood and Makeup/SFX by Maria G Carrillo. The hard-hitting song is available now via iTunes, Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Deezer, Apple Music, and all other music platforms. Get it now! — https://smarturl.it/VOWSpoonFed!

Check out the video and the artwork for the single below.

ABOUT VIGIL OF WAR:

Vigil Of War is a rock & rock 4 piece from Los Angeles, formed in 2017 with an edgy sound and a look to match. If Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Brody Dalle were to mix their sound in a current day feel, VOW would fall close to this. Leading the band is singer / bassist, Alicia Vigil, who also currently plays bass for Grammy nominated, platinum selling power metal band, DragonForce. On lead guitar is original VOW member, “Sugga” Shane Taylor and on rhythm is Alicia’s former She Demons bandmate, Kiki Wongo, who you can find making viral guitar videos on TikTok, traveling the globe + more! Familiar to YouTube, Kyle Brian Abbott is VOW’s newest member, smashing the drums with this debut in the band! Cutting their teeth on the Sunset Strip, Vigil Of War call Whisky a Go Go their home base, headlining and playing there several times. The band has DIY toured the UK, played the 25th anniversary of Vans Warped Tour in 2019 and have self released all of their music. They are currently in the studio recording for their upcoming EP.

