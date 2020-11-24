‘Napoleon Dynamite’ Cast To Reunite To Benefit The Hunger Project!

Key cast members of the 2004 comedy film “Napoleon Dynamite” will be reuniting virtually in a special pre-recorded program available at 5:00 pm PST/8:00 pm EST on December 4 on YouTube. The hosted reunion will be the first time many of the cast have interacted since the film first burst out of the Sundance Film Festival and became an international smash.

Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico), Tina Majorino (Deb), Haylie Duff (Summer) and, Shondrella Avery (LaFawnduh) are joined by several other surprise cast members for the program. The event will also serve as a fundraiser for The Hunger Project (thp.org) to end hunger worldwide.

Entitled “Cyber Dynamite” due to its virtual nature, the online reunion follows in the footsteps of other recent pop culture online reunions, and while it will be free to view, donations are being sought to support The Hunger Project. In addition, a select group of special items from some of the cast will be available by raffle to donors contributing $75 or more. Item descriptions are available on The Hunger Project’sevent page: https://thp.org/events/cyber-dynamite-napoleon-dynamite-benefit-reunion/.

About Napoleon Dynamite:

The quirky 2004 comedy directed by Jared Hess was purchased by Fox Searchlight after its Sundance Film Festival debut and grossed over $46 million on a $400k budget. The film became a cult classic and spawned an animated series on Fox in 2012.

About The Hunger Project:

The Hunger Project is an organization committed to the sustainable end of world hunger. It’s community-led programs in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, reaching 16.5 million people who have been mobilized to lead themselves out of hunger and poverty. Their work prioritizes progress in gender equality, health, education, nutrition and income generation in rural areas.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.