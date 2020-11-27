David Lynch To Launch ‘Meditate America’ Virtual Benefit Event Featuring Elvis Costello, Katy Perry and More!

Graham Nash, Elvis Costello, Katy Perry, Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness. Jim James, Kesha, and Angelique Kidjo. The David Lynch Foundation (DLF) will host a live, virtual benefit concert on Thursday, December 3 featuring headliners including, and

The free event, coined “MEDITATE AMERICA,” will be a celebration to raise support to bring free Transcendental Meditation (TM) training to adults and children in need, including healthcare workers on the COVID-19 frontlines, veterans battling PTSD and depression, and families living in at-risk communities. The event will also highlight “Heal the Healers Now,” a new initiative to bring TM to the medical providers who are working tirelessly to end the pandemic.

Register for tickets at meditateamerica.org

Highlights of the celebration will include: Graham Nash singing “Our House” with a children’s choir Elvis Costello singing “What’s So Funny About Peace, Love and Understanding?” Kesha and Jim James singing the Bob Dylan classic, “I Shall Be Released” Sting singing “One World Is Enough” with Angelique Kidjo and then “Fragile” solo Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness interviewing Katy Perry about her meditation practice George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, and ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will host the event

