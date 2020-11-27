HEAVY HITTERS: George Lynch and Jeff Pilson Join Forces For New Covers Record, Album Drops On December 18th!

Legendary rockers and Dokken bandmates George Lynch and Jeff Pilson have announced a new covers album, Heavy Hitters, which will be unleashed on December 18th via Deadline Music, a division of Cleopatra Records.
The 11-track project, available on CD and colored vinyl, features new versions of songs by Prince (“Kiss”), Oasis (“Champagne Supernova”), Duran Duran (“Ordinary World”), R.E.M. (“It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)”) and Carole King (“I Feel the Earth”), among others. Check out the complete tracklisting and artwork for the release below.
“Heavy Hitters” track listing
01. One Of Us
02. You Got The Love
03. I Feel The Earth
04. Ordinary World
05. Music
06. Apologize
07. Nowhere To Run
08. Kiss
09. It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
10. Champagne Supernova
Bonus track
11. Lucille