Rock Icons The Rolling Stones Launch Online Version Of London Store RS No.9 Carnaby

Following the opening of their world-first flagship store in London’s Soho, ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’, the Rolling Stones have launched a brand-new, global e-commerce shop equipped with a 360 ° virtual experience so customers can step in and shop inside the store from anywhere in the world.

If you can’t get to the store in Carnaby Street London, then the virtual store is the next best thing. Once the shopper enters the virtual store they can select from the incredible product offering. The site has a seamless user journey over the store’s 2 floors, including the sound booth room which hosts collaboration pieces such as the exclusive Stutterheim rain mac. Shop the new fashion forward Autumn/Winter collection for men and women which is influenced by workwear and also showcases the athleisure trend. Childrenswear, accessories and Christmas baubles complete the offer. Click on each item for an easy way to purchase.

The immersive 360 ° website shines a light on the artistic history of the physical store location on Carnaby Street and shares insider anecdotes about the architecture and design features. Created in partnership with the Rolling Stones and Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company, the new online store specializes in fashion and accessories. These exclusive products are only available at RS No. 9 Carnaby online or in store.

For Black Friday, RS No.9 Carnaby is offering US customers a rare opportunity to get 20% off purchases over $50 (some exclusions will apply). The offer will be available from 27th November until 1st December. Offer applied automatically at checkout.

The collections include Carnaby Classic, Stones Red, and No. 9 Carnaby – each feature some of the Rolling Stones most memorable graphics and iconic logos remixed in new ways. The dynamic new Stones Red collection introduces the use of the brand-new official Pantone color while the No. 9 Carnaby collection adopts a contemporary and minimalist style. Pieces have been designed for fans of all ages including men’s, women’s, and children’s fashion, as well as homeware, accessories and gifts.

John Habbouch, GM & CFO Bravado says:

“We are excited to be able to take the brand new RS No. 9 Carnaby store to the world and to allow customers and fans to shop the collection from the comfort of their own homes through an immersive and unique online experience of this exciting retail space.”<

About the Store

The Rolling Stones have opened their world-first flagship store, ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’ at 9 Carnaby Street in London’s Soho. The store, created in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company, features all of the hallmarks of the iconic band and includes exclusive new fashion label ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’. The store’s windows feature a world first soundwave installation – taken from the opening to the 1966 hit track ‘Paint It Black’. The audio of the beginning of the iconic song is visualized as a soundwave and reinterpreted into a striking red metal sculpture.

Jointly curated by the Rolling Stones and Bravado, the shop fit follows the brand colors of red and black. The glass floor features many of the band’s lyrics, and the fitting rooms are adorned with iconic album artwork; Exile on Main Street (1972) and Some Girls (1978).

Inside, there is an exclusive and curated mix of collections and collaborations for fans of all ages. The store will also introduce ‘Stones Red,’ the official color from Pantone which is seen in the design elements of the store as well as an exclusive apparel and accessories collection.

