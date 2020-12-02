Norman Reedus Unveils First Glimpses of Stunning New ‘Portraits From The Woods’ Photography Book

The legendary Norman Reedus has unveiled the first glimpse of his electrifying book of photography. With the book, he captures moments behind the scenes of TWD as only Norman could deliver. With his unique sense of humor, traveling into the Georgian woods with Norman’s cast of characters and zombies, alongside portraits of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hideo Kojima, Lena Dunham, Diane Kruger, Dave Chapelle and many more to reveal the individuals that inhabit his life.

Norman has an indelible way of capturing the beauty and mystery in others. His photographs are beautiful and terrifying, macabre and provoking, alternately dark, and sublime.

Norman is never without his camera. Like his life on set and in the real world, Reedus’ images vacillate between the real and surreal. Certain portraits remain vivid and clear, while others are washed in intrigue: grainy, hazy and obscured. What unites all of these faces are the eyes that see them: Norman’s. From those eyes come a piercing intimacy, both precious and rare.

The hardcover first edition (144 pages, 9.5″ x 12″) is now available exclusively on Reedus’ website Big Bald Galley for $75.

Additionally, the Special Collector’s Edition: Clothbound Clamshell Box which includes the hardcover book plus a signed archival photograph is also available now. Proceeds from sales are being donated to the COVID-19 Response Fund.

Norman Reedus – Portraits From The Woods Norman Reedus – Portraits From The Woods Norman Reedus – Portraits From The Woods Norman Reedus – Portraits From The Woods Norman Reedus – Portraits From The Woods Norman Reedus – Portraits From The Woods Norman Reedus – Portraits From The Woods Norman Reedus – Portraits From The Woods

WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING…

“I always have my eyes open. PORTRAITS FROM THE WOODS is like stepping in my own shoes, seen through my own eyes with my sense of humor. “ — Norman Reedus

“PORTRAITS FROM THE WOODS is a journey into the subterranean world where there is no judgment. This book can’t help but push your envelope! Love it to death!!” — Mick Rock

“Norman knows how to use the flat surface. He imbues it with the physicality that he knows as an actor, the spatial sense when you’re moving around in that rectangle. The spontaneity of live action next to the STILLness of death, fake, stuffed…real.” — Kim Gordon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

About Norman Reedus

Norman Reedus’ photographs are beautiful and terrifying, macabre and provoking, alternately dark and sublime. The recurring theme in his images is making the disturbing beautiful. His work has been exhibited in Europe and in the United States; Berlin, Hamburg, New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. A compilation of his photographs have been published in a limited edition collector’s volume titled The Sun’s Coming Up…Like a Big Bald Head (Authorscape 2013).

Reedus is known for starring in the popular AMC horror drama series The Walking Dead as Daryl Dixon, in the film The Boondock Saints (1999) and its sequel The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009) as Murphy MacManus, as Scud in Marvel’s Blade II (2002), Marco in Deuces Wild (2002) and for his AMC TV show Ride with Norman Reedus.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.