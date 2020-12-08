‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Complete Twelfth Season’ To Hit DVD On January 12th!

It’s time to revisit the adventures of SpongeBob SquarePants and his Bikini Bottom friends in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Complete Twelfth Season, arriving on DVD January 12, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment.
Witness Gary try out a new pair of legs to keep up with SpongeBob and Plankton and practice ruling the world in SpongeBob’s aquarium. Join Plankton as he creates clones of himself and Mr. Krabs, and follow Squidward as he tries out another line of work before SpongeBob and Patrick come to ruin it! Watch as the newly reformed “Clean Bubble” takes a job at the Krusty Krab, and Mrs. Puff, Karen, and Sandy take Pearl to a cabin in the kelp for a fun weekend.
Featuring a grand collection of season 12’s hilarious episodes, including “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout,” SpongeBob SquarePants: The Complete Twelfth Season 3-DVD set will be available for the suggested retail price of $13.99 U.S.
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Complete Twelfth Season Episodes:
Disc 1:
- FarmerBob / Gary & Spot
- The Nitwitting / The Ballad of Filthy Muck
- The Krusty Slammer / Pineapple RV
- Gary’s Got Legs / King Plankton
- Plankton’s Old Chum / Stormy Weather
- Swamp Mates / One Trick Sponge
- The Krusty Bucket / Squid’s on a Bus
- Sandy’s Nutty Nieces / Insecurity Guards
- Broken Alarm / Karen’s Baby
Disc 2:
- Shell Games / Senior Discount
- Mind the Gap / Dirty Bubble Returns
- Jolly Lodgers / Biddy Sitting
- SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout
- SpongeBob in RandomLand / SpongeBob’s Bad Habit
- Handemonium / Breakin’
- Boss for a Day / The Goofy Newbie
- The Ghost of Plankton / My Two Krabses
Disc 3:
- Knock, Knock Who’s There? / Pat Hearts Squid
- Lighthouse Louie / Hiccup Plague
- A Cabin in the Kelp / The Hankering
- Who R Zoo?
- Plankton’s Intern / Patrick’s Tantrum
- BubbleBass’s Tab / Kooky Cooks
- Escape from Beneath Glove World
- Krusty Koncessionaires / Dream Hoppers