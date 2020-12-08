‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Complete Twelfth Season’ To Hit DVD On January 12th!

It’s time to revisit the adventures of SpongeBob SquarePants and his Bikini Bottom friends in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Complete Twelfth Season, arriving on DVD January 12, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment.

Witness Gary try out a new pair of legs to keep up with SpongeBob and Plankton and practice ruling the world in SpongeBob’s aquarium. Join Plankton as he creates clones of himself and Mr. Krabs, and follow Squidward as he tries out another line of work before SpongeBob and Patrick come to ruin it! Watch as the newly reformed “Clean Bubble” takes a job at the Krusty Krab, and Mrs. Puff, Karen, and Sandy take Pearl to a cabin in the kelp for a fun weekend.

Featuring a grand collection of season 12’s hilarious episodes, including “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout,” SpongeBob SquarePants: The Complete Twelfth Season 3-DVD set will be available for the suggested retail price of $13.99 U.S.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Complete Twelfth Season Episodes:

Disc 1:

FarmerBob / Gary & Spot

The Nitwitting / The Ballad of Filthy Muck

The Krusty Slammer / Pineapple RV

Gary’s Got Legs / King Plankton

Plankton’s Old Chum / Stormy Weather

Swamp Mates / One Trick Sponge

The Krusty Bucket / Squid’s on a Bus

Sandy’s Nutty Nieces / Insecurity Guards

Broken Alarm / Karen’s Baby

Disc 2:

Shell Games / Senior Discount

Mind the Gap / Dirty Bubble Returns

Jolly Lodgers / Biddy Sitting

SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout

SpongeBob in RandomLand / SpongeBob’s Bad Habit

Handemonium / Breakin’

Boss for a Day / The Goofy Newbie

The Ghost of Plankton / My Two Krabses

Disc 3:

Knock, Knock Who’s There? / Pat Hearts Squid

Lighthouse Louie / Hiccup Plague

A Cabin in the Kelp / The Hankering

Who R Zoo?

Plankton’s Intern / Patrick’s Tantrum

BubbleBass’s Tab / Kooky Cooks

Escape from Beneath Glove World

Krusty Koncessionaires / Dream Hoppers

