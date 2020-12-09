Tom Keifer’s #keiferband Release Timely New Lyric Video For “Life Was Here”

As the year 2020 comes to a close, it seems that all anyone wants to talk about is what will happen next week, next month or next year, anything but the present. But, as multi platinum-selling singer/songwriter Tom Keifer has come to remind us, if you “Spend all your time chasing tomorrow,” you may find yourself “Stuck within the god knows when…While the now’s tickin’ away.” Such is the theme of #keiferband’s floor-stompin’ rocker, “Life Was Here,” a deep cut off the powerful 2nd solo album, RISE from the former vocalist of ‘80s hard rock icons Cinderella. The song has been given a fresh new life by an exhilarating lyric video that drives home its timely theme with dynamic images and eye-popping motion graphics. It’s an inspiring testament to the staying power of this veteran rocker who isn’t content to coast along on remembrances of yesterday but rather keeps his focus on life in the now, continuing to record new music and tour with #keiferband – Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope & Kory Myers.

“LIFE WAS HERE” Written by Tom Keifer/Savannah Keifer

