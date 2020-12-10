Greta Van Fleet Release Music Video For “Age of Machine” Single

Greta Van Fleet, the GRAMMY-winning, GOLD-certified rock’n’roll band, shared their visionary new video for the song “Age of Machine” today.

The video creates a new universe filled with symbolism and open to interpretation, with whispers of reflections on modernism. It is a response, a tiny piece of art in a very large conversation – four brothers and friends who spend very little time online, filled with questions – where is technology taking us, what does it all mean, and what are we trading in exchange? The video addresses the crumbling beauty around us, but leaves the final significance to the viewer – whether that narrative be focused on climate, industrialism, intimacy, self confidence, tradition, humanity itself, or otherwise. The only clear concept in the video is that the band chooses life.

The “Age of Machine” music video was co-directed by Greta Van Fleet and Matthew Daniel Siskin. The new song released last Friday with the announcement of The Battle at Garden’s Gate, the band’s new album due April 16, 2021 (Lava/Republic Records).

