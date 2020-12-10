PARADISE CITY: First Trailer For Sumerian Films’ New Series Starring Andy Biersack and Bella Thorne Revealed!

Sumerian Records has debuted the official trailer for “Paradise City”, the highly anticipated scripted rock drama series from the mind of director Ash Avildsen and the follow up to hugely popular, cult classic movie, “American Satan’.

The series will launch on Prime Video in March 2021 and stars rocker Andy Biersack, Bella Thorne, Emmy Winner Drea de Matteo (“The Sopranos”), Mark Boone Junior (“The Mandalorian”, Memento), Ryan Hurst (“Sons of Anarchy,” “The Walking Dead”) BooBoo Stewart (The Twilight Saga), Rhys Coiro and Perrey Reeves (“Entourage”) and Cameron Boyce (Descendants, “Jessie”), in what is his last role. Watch the official trailer below!

The series is independently produced by leading independent rock/alternative record label Sumerian Records (The Smashing Pumpkins, Poppy, Black Veil Brides) and new music-centric production house Hit Parader and is scored by Emmy-Nominatedcomposer, Isabella “Machine” Summers (“Big Little Lies”) best known as co-founder of Florence + The Machine.

Speaking on “Paradise City”, Show creator and founder & CEO of Sumerian Records, Ash Avildsen says:

“More than one in four American kids grow up without a father in their home. For kids that grow up with one parent, you can go on one of two paths: you can blame the world, your parents, blame God, blame lack of God, or it can light a fire under you that you’re gonna make it no matter what. Paradise City is the show made to inspire these millions of teenagers and young adults. It reminds us that there is no light without darkness, that sorrow and heartbreak can be the greatest drivers of art. It reminds us that there is always hope, that you are never alone and that music is always there if you let it be.

Almost everything in Paradise City is inspired by real events I have experienced growing up in an unorthodox single mom household as a kid estranged from his famous father and then my adult life becoming self-made in the ruthless music industry. Supernatural elements that have guided and misguided my life ever since moving to Los Angeles are also prevalent throughout the tale.”

Ash Avildsen is the son of Academy-Award Winning Director John G. Avildsen (Rocky, The Karate Kid, Lean on Me) who he did not meet until he was 34. His last film “American Satan” saw a theatrical release through AMC, a streaming release through SHOWTIME and worldwide distribution from MIRAMAX.