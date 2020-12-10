Pop Icon Bonnie Tyler To Release ‘The Best Is Yet To Come’ Album On February 26th!

Indomitable Welsh songstress Bonnie Tyler is set to release a brand new studio album, THE BEST IS YET TO COME, on February 26th, 2021 via earMUSIC, distributed by BFD (Bob Frank Distribution)/The Orchard in North America. The album is chock full of the epic, iconic power pop/rock sound for which Tyler has come to be known and is orchestrated by longtime collaborator, David Mackay (Cliff Richard, Dusty Springfield, The New Seekers). THE BEST IS YET TO COME presents Tyler’s up-to-date sound that still evokes passion, energy and fun and picks up exactly where her classic songs like “Holding Out For A Hero” and “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” left off. THE BEST IS YET TO COME will be available as a physical CD and as a digital album.

Click here to pre-order the album.

Of THE BEST IS YET TO COME, Bonnie Tyler commented, “I have been anxious to sing for you all for the past 10 long and scary months. I realize some of you have suffered from the virus and loss of family and friends and my heart aches for you. Music can lighten our load and is always my personal retreat. I hope these new songs will lift your spirits. I am so happy and proud of this new album. It simply rocks and brings a smile to my face every time I put it on. The moment we can get back on stage and see your smiling faces will be extra special. I promise the best IS yet to come”.

Spanning over five decades, the first lady of pop/rock, Bonnie Tyler, has made music history with her instantly recognizable, potent voice which combines grit, power and range. Her ubiquitous hits include “It’s A Heartache”, “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” and “Holding Out For A Hero”. To date Tyler has sold upwards of 100 million records and has been nominated for several Grammy and Brit Awards. She boasts a faithful and loyal global fanbase and has released twenty-five albums, with the most recent being 2019’s BETWEEN THE EARTH AND STARS, which boasted contributions from such major stars as Rod Stewart, Barry Gibb of The Bee Gees, Cliff Richard and Francis Rossi of Status Quo. The album charted her highest across Europe in over 30 years.

THE BEST IS YET TO COME track listing:

1. The Best Is Yet To Come

2. Dreams Are Not Enough

3. Hungry Hearts

4. Stuck To My Guns

5. When The Lights Go Down

6. Stronger Than A Man

7. I’m Not In Love

8. Somebody’s Hero

9. Call Me Thunder

10. I’m Only Guilty (Of Loving You)

11. You’re The One

12. Catch The Wind

To experience Bonnie Tyler, please visit:

www.bonnietyler.com

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.