‘Victor and Valentino: Folk Art Foes’ — The Supernatural Series Hits DVD March 2nd, 2021!

Get ready to embark on hilarious adventures filled with legendary stories and mythological encounters as Cartoon Network’s Imagen Award-nominated series, Victor and Valentino, heads to DVD next spring. Released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Victor and Valentino: Folk Art Foes will be available March 2, 2021. The DVD carries a suggested retail price of $14.97 ($18.94 in Canada) and is rated TV-Y7.

Victor and Valentino is a supernatural adventure comedy about two half-brothers who spend a summer with their grandma in Monte Macabre, a small, mysterious town where the myths and legends of Mesoamerican folklore come to life.

Victor and Valentino is created by Diego Molano and produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

DIGITAL

Victor and Valentino is available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, Xbox, and others.

18 EPISODES

Folk Art Foes

Dead Ringer

Brotherly Love

Chata’s Quinta Quinceañera

Legend of the Hidden Skate Park

Cleaning Day

The Babysitter

Hurricane Chata

Lonely Haunts Club

Suerte

The Dark Room

The Collector

The Boy Who Cried Lechuza

Boss for a Day

Cuddle Monster

Los Cadejos

It Grows

Welcome to the Underworld

