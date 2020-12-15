Legendary Rocker Michael Sweet Announces Date For Virtual 5th Annual Christmas Show

Rock sensation and Stryper founder and frontman’s Michael Sweet has announced his 5th annual Christmas concert with new partnership with VenueNet (tickets.venuenet.live), a brand new premier social platform for concert live streaming.

This fully interactive concert experience brings the spirit of Christmas and the music you love right to your laptop or mobile device. Michael’s Christmas show has been a success for years in the Massachusetts area but now fans across the globe will have an opportunity like never before to be a part of this yearly celebration. Featuring original music and Christmas classics (with a twist) this once in a lifetime experience is an opportunity for fans to see Michaellike never before as he streams directly from the newly opened state of the art Bank Of New Hampshire Stage in Concord, NH.

For this unique fully interactive concert experience fans will have three price options to choose from that will offer them varying degrees of access to Michael during the live concert experience. (Ticket options below)

$10.00 – General Admission

Access to view the livestream on VenueNet

Access to watch the Re-Play until December 25th

$25.00 – Front Row

Access to view the stream and, using your devices camera, have your image featured on the fan wall (full stage LED Video wall) that the band will be performing to

Access to the replay until December 25th

$100.00 – VIP Experience

Access to view the stream and, using your devices camera, have your image featured on one of two freestanding video displays directly in front of Michael that the band will be performing to

Access to the fully interactive (two-way communication) Post Show VIP talk back session.

Access to view the replay for an unlimited amount of time.

More About Michael Sweet:

When you’ve fronted one of the most trailblazing groups of the MTV generation, written a stable of Billboard charting singles, filled arenas all the world over, said goodbye at the peak of it all, took stock in a thriving solo career, got the band back together for yet another record breaking run and even took a stint co-leading one of the most legendary classic rock acts ever, then you undoubtedly have a story to share. But there’s still much more to Michael Sweet than selling over eight million albums in Stryper or singing and guitar slinging for Boston, including an equally riveting behind the scenes story packed to the brim with triumph, heartbreak and redemption. Musically speaking, Sweet is coming off yet another creative high in the Stryper camp thanks to their return to form record No More Hell To Pay. Besides making an instantaneous Top 40 debut on the Billboard 200, it landed at #2 on the Top Christian Albums charts, #3 on Top Hard Rock Albums and #6 on Top Rock Albums. It’s certainly a testament to the band’s perseverance, whetting the public’s appetite all the more for solo music from Sweet.

