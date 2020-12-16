SKYFIRE: Trailer Debuts For Director Simon West’s Latest Action Extravaganza!

A brand new, high intensity trailer for director Simon West‘s (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider) latest action-thriller, ‘SKYFIRE,’ has been revealed!

Slated to hit On Demand on January 12th, the film boasts a powerhouse cast that includes Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter Film Series), Xueqi Wang (Iron Man 3), Hannah Quinlivan (Skyscraper), Shayn Dou (Under The Hawthorn Tree), Liang Shi (Blackhat) and Alice Rietveld (Ant-Man and the Wasp) along for the wide. Check out the trailer and official synopsis below!

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: Tianhuo Island is a beautiful paradise. It almost makes people forget that it is located in the “Ring of Fire” the world-famous Pacific Rim volcanic belt. A young scientist (Hannah Quinlivan) invents a cutting-edge volcanic warning system and returns to the island where her mother tragically died, hoping she can prevent future deaths. The island is now home to the world’s only volcano theme park and resort, the brainchild of its reckless owner Jack (Jason Isaacs). Chaos soon erupts when the once dormant volcano starts to rumble. It’s a battle with nature to get off the island while fiery death and destruction rains down from the mountain.

