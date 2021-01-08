Love and Death Share New Track “White Flag” From Forthcoming ‘Perfectly Preserved’

Anthemic hard rock project Love and Death, spearheaded by Brian ‘Head’ Welch (Korn) and Jasen Rauch (Breaking Benjamin), have released “White Flag” the second track from their heavily anticipated new album, Perfectly Preserved (out on February 12th). The new track features special guest Ryan Hayes and can be found by clicking here or by clicking the image below. Pre-order bundles for Perfectly Preserved are available here.

“White Flag” is the second single to be released from Perfectly Preserved. It follows the release of lead single “Down” which was released in November, marking the band’s first new music in 8 years. Since its release, “Down” has hit 1.2 million total global streams to date with the official music video and lyric video amassing 630k YouTube views.

To celebrate the release of their epic new album and their first new music in 8 years, Love and Death will be treating fans to a once-in-a-lifetime global streaming event, taking place the same day that Perfectly Preserved is released – Friday, February 12th – at 5pm PST/7pm CST/8pm EST.

The event features songs from both the new album, Perfectly Preserved, as well as several tracks off 2013’s Between Here and Lost and will feature several surprise guest performances.

Tickets and bundles are available now with shirts, CDs, Vinyl, and even a very limited guitar bundle signed by all the band and guest performers at the event. Head to loveanddeath.veeps.com for full info and to purchase.

Speaking on the Love and Death’s first concert in 7 years, Brian ‘Head’ Welch shares:

“When I reached out to the Love and Death band members, crew and special guests about the arduous task of aligning everyone’s schedules, everyone was like ‘let me check my schedule…, yep, totally free that day!’ I guess that’s the popular answer for all musicians this year! This concert is going to be something totally new for us. We’ve all had the privilege of playing concerts for decades and have traveled the world many times over, but putting together a global streaming event with so many talented musicians and sharing vocals with these amazing singers is a first for me! This is without a doubt a once in a lifetime experience for Love and Death and we are calling all Love and Death fans around the globe to join us for this very special one time event; first Love and Death show in 7 years!!!

‘PERFECTLY PRESERVED’ TRACK LISTING

Infamy

Tragedy

Down

Let Me Love You (feat Lacey Sturm)

Death Of Us

Slow Fire

The Hunter (feat. Keith Wallen)

Lo Lamento

Affliction

White Flag (feat Ryan Hayes)

About Love and Death

Love and Death began with the similar raw, authentic emotional honesty that drove singer/guitarist Brian “Head” Welch to multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning heights as a cofounder of genre trailblazers Korn. Forged as an outlet for recovery and redemption in a season of change, the formation of Love and Death resulted in the dynamic 2013 debut Between Here & Lost. The album spoke plainly to the hearts of similarly disenfranchised fans all across the world.

Love and Death now return with Perfectly Preserved, a crushing yet accessible full-length follow-up, driven by the spiritual resilience inherent in the first record, combined with an even starker depiction of real-life struggle. Anger, broken relationships, lowered self-worth, and the collision of optimistic values with oppressive systems are all on display, from the arresting refrains of “Tragedy,” “Death of Us,” and “Affliction,” to the bold, conqueror driven anthem of “White Flag.” Simply put, it is heavy music to vigorously confront depression, heartbreak, and pain.

Perfectly Preserved marks the introduction of guitarist, bassist and co-songwriter Jasen Rauch as a full-fledged member of the band, as well as second time producer for Love and Death (co-production from Joe Rickard). Jasen, best known as an integral part of chart-topping rockers Breaking Benjamin, produced Love and Death’s first album in 2013. Completing this definitive lineup as they charge into this new chapter are the band’s original guitarist, JR Bareis, who now shares vocals with Welch, and powerhouse drummer Isaiah Perez.

Much like A Perfect Circle or Stone Sour, Love and Death isn’t a “side project” or replacement for the guys’ respective bands. It’s an extension and companion, offering each of them a unique outlet to explore different aspects of their creative passions.

It’s also an opportunity for further collaboration with their friends from other bands. “The Hunter” features Jasen’s Breaking Benjamin bandmate (and solo artist) Keith Wallen, who was also a major co-writer on the project, and longtime comrade and former Flyleaf singer, Lacey Sturm lends her vocals to a metallic rendition of a surprising pop cover.

As their fans have learned to expect, Love and Death are fearless in their open examination of contradictions and failure, making confessional music with an underlying anchor of purpose and hope. Like the band’s very moniker suggests, both ‘Love’ and ‘Death’ are very present in all that they do.