Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser Join Forces For Country Cadillac Tour

Country singer/songwriters Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser will share the stage on their unforgettable co-headlining Country Cadillac Tour, which will begin on Feb. 5 at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Texas and include stops in Orlando, Atlanta, MyrtleBeach, Birmingham and more. Please see current tour itinerary below; more shows are being added due to popular demand.

Presale tickets are available Wednesday, January 13 at 10AM local time to Thursday, January 14 at 10PM local time and public on sale begins this Friday, January 15 at 10AM local at jameyjohnson.com/tour and randyhouser.com. Tickets are only available online for this socially distance live tour.

The two longtime friends will perform acoustically and swap stories, jokes and songs. It will be an unforgettable, irreverent and spontaneous evening because no two shows will be alike.

In their early days in Nashville, Johnson and Houser were part of a close-knit group that also included Lee Brice, Jerrod Niemann, Dallas Davison and Rob Hatch that supported each other personally and professionally as they wrote songs, signed record deals and garnered radio hits and industry awards. For instance, Johnson, Houser and Davidson wrote “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” which was a hit for Trace Adkins. Between the two of them, they have racked up numerous Grammy, CMA and ACM nominations and wins.

The two have performed onstage together throughout the years, most recently singing “Lead Me Home” and “Evangeline” at Farm Aid.

They both delivered headline-worthy solo sets before joining forces onstage at the show’s end in 2009 when they performed together at New York’s Bowery Bar. As CMT wrote, “(Johnson) and Houser traded vocals on what amounted to a honky-tonk/Outlaw country jukebox—with the pair tearing through Merle Haggard’s “Ramblin’ Fever,” the Charlie Daniels Band’s “Long Haired Country Boy,” the Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See” and more by the likes of George Jones, Johnny Paycheck and other renegade forebears.”

“Where Houser pushed his big, bold voice hard, often twisting it around the melody like a soul man and raising intensity by rising to the top of his range, Johnson maintained his trademark earth-shaking rumble throughout his set, keeping his phrasing unadorned and his dynamics evenly understated,” CMT said.

Johnson and Houser had discussed touring together for years, but their overwhelming solo touring demands hadn’t allowed an opportunity to plan a significant co-headlining tour. This acoustic tour, which will feature proper social distancing and all recommended health & safety measures, has been years in the making.

The dates for the Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser Country Cadillac Tour are:

Date City Venue 5-Feb Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob’s 19-Feb Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre 20-Feb Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre 25-Feb Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center Fontyard Festival 26-Feb Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy 27-Feb Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy 12-Mar Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues 13-Mar Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues 18-Mar New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheatre 19-Mar New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheatre 15-Apr Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center 16-Apr Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewery 17-Apr Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewery

ABOUT JAMEY JOHNSON:

Jamey Johnson is an 11-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter who is “one of the greatest country singers of our time,” according to The Washington Post.

The honesty of his timeless voice and soul-baring songs–from “In Color” and “High Cost of Living” to “That’s Why I Write Songs,” “Poor Man Blues” and “Can’t Cash My Checks”–serve as a beacon for what matters most in music and in life. Indeed, the Alabama native has been acknowledged by many as country music’s north star, guiding us down a path of confession and conflict to a place of reflection and redemption.

He has received tremendous praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone,

The Wall Street Journal and other publications, many of which have hailed his albums as masterpieces.

His influential 2008 album, That Lonesome Song, was certified platinum for 1 million in sales, and his innovative 2010 double album, The Guitar Song, which debuted at No. 1 on the country album charts, received a gold certification. In 2012, he released a Grammy-nominated project honoring one of his heroes, Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran, that paired him with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard.

Like many of his idols, Johnson is also recognized as one of the most powerful and prolific songwriters of his generation. He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards–for “Give It Away” and “In Color”–from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. His songs have been recorded by George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Trace Adkins, James Otto, Joe Nichols and others.

In 2014, he took a significant step in independence and creative freedom by launching his own label, Big Gassed Records, which allows him to release music in any format and timeframe that suits him.

ABOUT RANDY HOUSER

With an inimitable voice the New York Times describes as “wholly different, thicker and more throbbing, a caldron bubbling over,” Randy Houser racked up three consecutive No. 1 hits and more than four million in singles sales to date with his Stoney Creek Records album, How Country Feels.

He topped the charts with the title track, “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss” (also his first No. 1 as a songwriter) and earned critical acclaim for his powerful delivery of the Top 5 smash and CMA Song of the Year-nominated “Like A Cowboy.” Houser added a fourth No. 1 to his catalogue with “We Went” from his 2016 album,Fired Up.

Randy Houser’s fifth studio album, Magnolia (available now), is his third album with current label home, Stoney Creek Records and marks a new era for the singer/songwriter which many have called “Houser at his best.” Listeners got their first taste of Houser’s critically acclaimed rootsy project with the Top 30 hit “What Whiskey Does,” which debuted at Country radio as No. 1 Most Added and Rolling Stone immediately dubbed “a classic tears-and-twang drinking song.” The album which NPR claims is home to “some of the most expressive performances of his career,” also includes his current single, “No Stone Unturned,” a gypsy-hearted traveling song that Whiskey Riff calls “the best song, from the best album of 2019.”

For more information, visit jameyjohnson.com or randyhouser.com.

