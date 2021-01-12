‘Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-4’ Blu-ray Box Set Release Slated For March 2nd!

Wubba-lubba-dub-dub! From creators Justin Roiland (“Adventure Time”) and Dan Harmon (“Community”), go on an intergalactic journey across the multi-verse with the release of Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-4 boxed set from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on March 2, 2021. Get ready to binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies – and follow the misadventures of America’s favorite crazy scientist and his grandchildren with this outrageous boxed set which includes all 41 episodes from the first four seasons of the award-winning series, along with copious special features, including audio commentary, deleted scenes, “Inside the Episode” segments, numerous featurettes, past animatic sketches, and more.

For a limited time, fans who purchase the set will receive an exclusive poster from the series. Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-4 is priced to own at $79.99 SRP for the DVD ($89.99 in Canada) and $89.99 SRP for the Blu-ray ($99.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). Rick and Morty also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

After having been missing for nearly 20 years, Rick Sanchez suddenly arrives at daughter Beth’s doorstep to move in with her and her family. Although Beth welcomes Rick into her home, her husband, Jerry, isn’t as happy about the family reunion. Jerry is concerned about Rick, a sociopathic scientist, using the garage as his personal laboratory. In the lab, Rick works on a number of sci-fi gadgets, some of which could be considered dangerous. But that’s not all Rick does that concerns Jerry. He also goes on adventures across the universe that often involve his children, Morty and Summer.

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Rick and Morty: Season 1-4 Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 41 episodes from the season 1-4 in high definition, as well as a digital code of the seasons (available in the U.S. only).

DIGITAL

Rick and Morty is available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation, Xbox and others. A Digital Code is also included in the U.S. with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs for redemption and cloud storage.

BONUS FEATURES

Season 1

Commentaries for Every Episode

Animatics for Every Episode

Behind the Scenes

Deleted Scenes

Season 2

Commentaries for Every Episode

Animatics for Every Episode

Deleted Animatic Sketches

Rick and Morty Season 2 Premiere Party Featuring Chaos Chaos

Season 3

Commentaries for Every Episode

Animatics for Every Episode

“Inside the Episode” for Every Episode

Exclusive “Inside the Recording Booth”

Origins of Rick and Morty Part 1 & 2

Season 4

A Day at Rick and Morty: Inside Season 4

“Inside the Episode” for Every Episode

Creating Snake Jazz

Directing Rick and Morty

Samurai and Shogun

Prop Process

Character Creation

Animation Challenges

41 (22 Minute) EPISODES

Season 1

Pilot

Lawnmower Dog

Anatomy Park

M. Night Shaym-Aliens!

Meeseeks and Destroy

Rick Potion #9

Raising Gazorpazorp

Rixty Minutes

Something Ricked This Way Comes

Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind

Ricksy Business

Season 2

A Rickle in Time

Mortynight Run

Auto Erotic Assimilation

Total Rickcall

Get Schwifty

The Ricks Must Be Crazy

Big Trouble In Little Sanchez

Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate

Look Who’s Purging Now

The Wedding Squanchers

Season 3

The Rickshank Rickdemption

Rickmancing the Stone

Pickle Rick

Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender

The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy

Rest and Ricklaxation

The Ricklantis Mixup

Morty’s Mind Blowers

The ABC’s of Beth

The Rickchurian Mortydate

Season 4

Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat

The Old Man and the Seat

One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

Rattlerstar Ricklactica

Never Ricking Morty

Promotyus

The Vat of Acid Episode

Childrick of Mort

Star Morty Rickturn of the Jerri

