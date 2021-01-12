‘Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-4’ Blu-ray Box Set Release Slated For March 2nd!

Wubba-lubba-dub-dub! From creators Justin Roiland (“Adventure Time”) and Dan Harmon (“Community”), go on an intergalactic journey across the multi-verse with the release of Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-4 boxed set from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on March 2, 2021. Get ready to binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies – and follow the misadventures of America’s favorite crazy scientist and his grandchildren with this outrageous boxed set which includes all 41 episodes from the first four seasons of the award-winning series, along with copious special features, including audio commentary, deleted scenes, “Inside the Episode” segments, numerous featurettes, past animatic sketches, and more.
For a limited time, fans who purchase the set will receive an exclusive poster from the series. Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-4 is priced to own at $79.99 SRP for the DVD ($89.99 in Canada) and $89.99 SRP for the Blu-ray ($99.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). Rick and Morty also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.
After having been missing for nearly 20 years, Rick Sanchez suddenly arrives at daughter Beth’s doorstep to move in with her and her family. Although Beth welcomes Rick into her home, her husband, Jerry, isn’t as happy about the family reunion. Jerry is concerned about Rick, a sociopathic scientist, using the garage as his personal laboratory. In the lab, Rick works on a number of sci-fi gadgets, some of which could be considered dangerous. But that’s not all Rick does that concerns Jerry. He also goes on adventures across the universe that often involve his children, Morty and Summer.
With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Rick and Morty: Season 1-4 Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 41 episodes from the season 1-4 in high definition, as well as a digital code of the seasons (available in the U.S. only).
DIGITAL
Rick and Morty is available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation, Xbox and others. A Digital Code is also included in the U.S. with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs for redemption and cloud storage.
BONUS FEATURES
Season 1
Commentaries for Every Episode
Animatics for Every Episode
Behind the Scenes
Deleted Scenes
Season 2
Commentaries for Every Episode
Animatics for Every Episode
Deleted Animatic Sketches
Rick and Morty Season 2 Premiere Party Featuring Chaos Chaos
Season 3
Commentaries for Every Episode
Animatics for Every Episode
“Inside the Episode” for Every Episode
Exclusive “Inside the Recording Booth”
Origins of Rick and Morty Part 1 & 2
Season 4
A Day at Rick and Morty: Inside Season 4
“Inside the Episode” for Every Episode
Creating Snake Jazz
Directing Rick and Morty
Samurai and Shogun
Prop Process
Character Creation
Animation Challenges
41 (22 Minute) EPISODES
Season 1
Pilot
Lawnmower Dog
Anatomy Park
M. Night Shaym-Aliens!
Meeseeks and Destroy
Rick Potion #9
Raising Gazorpazorp
Rixty Minutes
Something Ricked This Way Comes
Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind
Ricksy Business
Season 2
A Rickle in Time
Mortynight Run
Auto Erotic Assimilation
Total Rickcall
Get Schwifty
The Ricks Must Be Crazy
Big Trouble In Little Sanchez
Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate
Look Who’s Purging Now
The Wedding Squanchers
Season 3
The Rickshank Rickdemption
Rickmancing the Stone
Pickle Rick
Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender
The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy
Rest and Ricklaxation
The Ricklantis Mixup
Morty’s Mind Blowers
The ABC’s of Beth
The Rickchurian Mortydate
Season 4
Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat
The Old Man and the Seat
One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty
Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty
Rattlerstar Ricklactica
Never Ricking Morty
Promotyus
The Vat of Acid Episode
Childrick of Mort
Star Morty Rickturn of the Jerri