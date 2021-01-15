The Legendary Nic Cage Battles Animatronic Terror In Official ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ Trailer!

At long last, we can now feast our eyes on the official trailer and poster art for ‘Willy’s Wonderland.’ The latest entry into the ever-evolving Nic Cage renaissance is directed by Kevin Lewis. The film co-stars Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz, and Chris Warner. Mark your calendars for it’s February 12th VOD release!

Synopsis: A quiet loner (Nic Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Unable to pay for the repairs he needs, he agrees to spend the night cleaning Willy’s Wonderland, an abandoned family fun center. But this wonderland has a dark secret that the “The Janitor” is about to discover. He soon finds himself trapped inside Willy’s and locked in an epic battle with the possessed animatronic mascots that roam the halls. To survive, he must fight his way through each of them.

