Hilary Swank Thriller ‘Fatale’ To Hit Blu-ray On March 2nd From Lionsgate; Special Features Revealed!

A suspenseful, provocative psychological thriller comes home when FATALE arrives on Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and Digital on March 2nd from Lionsgate. The film is currently available on Premium Video on Demand and in select theaters (1100 screens), where the film has had a successful opening run.

Featuring an all-star cast including Academy Award® winner Hilary Swank (2004, Best Actress, Million Dollar Baby, Boys Don’t Cry, Logan Lucky, TV’s ”BoJack Horseman”), Michael Ealy (Barbershop, The Intruder, TV’s “Stumptown”), Mike Colter (Black and Blue, TV’s “Luke Cage,” “Jessica Jones,” “The Defenders”), Danny Pino (TV’s “Cold Case,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Scandal”), Tyrin Turner (Menace II Society, Meet the Blacks, TV’s “Black-ish”), and Damaris Lewis (BlacKkKlansman, TV’s “Pose,” “Titans”), the film was directed by Deon Taylor, written by David Loughery, and produced by Roxanne Avent Taylor, Deon Taylor, and Hilary Swank.

Synopsis: After a wild one-night stand, successful sports agent Derrick (Michael Ealy) watches his perfect life unwind when he discovers the mysterious woman he risked everything for is a police detective (Hilary Swank) who has entangled him in her latest investigation. In this suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller, Derrick desperately tries to put the pieces together, plunging him into a dangerously unpredictable game of cat and mouse that risks his family, his career, and even his life.

“Following a great and successful theatrical and PVOD launch, FATALE is coming to home entertainment platforms this March and you don’t want to miss it,” said Director Deon Taylor. “Man, I promise you that this film will keep you entertained and on the edge of your seat…this truly is a classic thriller. FATALE features two-time Academy Award® winner Hilary Swank in a role you’ve never seen her play before, which she nails perfectly and the incredible Michael Ealy in awards-worthy performances. I’m so excited for you all to check out the film and thank you for your continued support.” — Director Deon Taylor

Take home Fatale and go behind the scenes of the thriller with an audio commentary with the filmmakers, featurettes, and an alternate ending. The FataleBlu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD will be available for the price of $39.99 and $29.95, respectively.

BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

· Audio Commentary with Director-Producer Deon Taylor and Producer Roxanne Avent

Taylor

· Making Fatale

· The Right Direction

· Cinematography: Finding the Killer Look

· Alternate Ending

