Legendary Rocker Suzi Quatro To Release ‘The Devil In Me’ Album On March 26th!

It’s got to be a very special release that has Suzi Quatro announce proudly: “The Devil In Me is the best album in my career to date!” After all, the American rock vocalist would hardly utter such superlatives lightly. Suzi’s enthusiasm for her latest offering has many reasons, twelve of them to be precise. Because The Devil In Me consists of exactly a dozen songs, each of them – from the opening track and title song to the final ‘Motor City Riders’ – a real highlight.

The reasons for Suzi’s remarkable creative explosion: on the one hand the lockdown, which kept her from her usual touring life in spring 2020, and on the other another collaboration with her son Richard Tuckey, which had already worked out extremely well on her predecessor album No Control. Suzi: “Starting spring 2020, almost one hundred of my shows were cancelled and Richard would also have been on tour with his band had not all concerts been cancelled or postponed. So I said to him: ‘We should make the most of our free time, write new material and allow ourselves to be inspired by the things that are currently going on in the world.’ I already knew that Richard and I make a brilliant team, after all No Control had been a major success and a very special recording for us. Although I would never have thought that we’d be able to surpass it. But everybody who’s heard The Devil In Me and all the people who had worked on the previous album have told us: ‘This album is even stronger!’”

The album presents Suzi’s full range of musical diversity plus a number of surprises. From rock tracks such as ‘The Devil In Me’, ‘Get Outta Jail’, ‘Motorcity Riders’ and ‘Hey Queenie’ to fairly unusual numbers such as the pub atmosphere-inspired ‘Loves Gone Bad’ with its intimate mood or ‘In The Dark’ which is accompanied by elegant piano and provocative saxophone sounds, Suzi presents herself from a whole range of different aspects. “Richard wanted this album to have a through line, so that you could put any track on, and it just fit… he also said he wanted this album to be as important and groundbreaking as my first one. So that is how we approached this project, and that is what we accomplished.”

“The Devil in Me” Tracklisting: CD Version 1. The Devil In Me 3:24 2. Hey Queenie 4:08 3. Betty Who? 3:57 4. You Can‘t Dream It 3:10 5. My Heart And Soul 5:13 (long version) 6. Get Outta Jail 3:18 7. Do Ya Dance 2:44 8. Isolation Blues 3:36 9. I Sold My Soul Today 2:37 10. Love‘s Gone Bad 4:35 11. In The Dark 3:08 12. Motor City Riders 3:54 2 LP Version: Side A: 1. The Devil In Me 3:24 2. Hey Queenie 4:08 3. Betty Who? 3:57 4. You Can‘t Dream It 3:10 Side B: 1. My Heart And Soul 5:13 (long version) 2. Get Outta Jail 3:18 3. Do Ya Dance 2:44 4. Isolation Blues 3:36 Side C: 1. I Sold My Soul Today 2:37 2. Love‘s Gone Bad 4:35 3. In The Dark 3:08 4. Motor City Riders 3:54 Side D: 1. Can I Be Your Girl 3:34 (bonus track) 2. Desperado 3:37 (bonus track) The new studio album “The Devil In Me” will be released on March 26th, 2021 through SPV/Steamhammer as CD DigiPak (incl. fold out poster), 2LP gatefold version (incl. 2 bonus tracks), download and stream. SUZI QUATRO Live 2021 17.04. UK-Peterborough – Showground 09.05. DE-Dessau – Anhalt Arena 10.05. DE-Dresden – Kulturpalast 12.05. DE-Wuppertal – Historische Stadthalle 14.05. DE-Mönchengladbach – Red Box 17.05. DE-Berlin – Friedrichstadtpalast 22.05. DE-Siegen/Hilchenbach – KulturPur 23.05. DE-Fulda – Esperantohalle 28.05. DE-Stuttgart – Liederhalle 19.06. ES-Vitoria-Gasteiz – Azkena Rock Festival 26.06. DE-Neuleiningen – Burgsommer 01.08. DE-Seebronn – Rock of Ages Festival 04.08. DE-Monschau – Burg Monschau 05.08. NL-Steenwijkerwold – Dicky Woodstock Festival 14.08. DE-Mülheim – Freilichtbühne 21.08. DE-Rust – Europa Park 03.09. DE-Cottbus – Stadthalle 04.09. DE-Zwickau – Stadthalle 05.09. DE-Dexheim – Kultur auf dem Hof 17.09. DK-Vejle – Musikteater 18.09. DK-Knebel – Fuglsøcentret 19.09. DK-Copenhagen – Docken 03.10. DE-Neuruppin – Kulturkirche (sold out) 30.10. DE-Dillingen – Lokschuppen 06.11. DE-Mannheim – Rosengarten 23.11.-30.11. AUS- Brisbane – Rock The Boat 18.12. DE-Leipzig-Arena 2022 20.04. UK- London – Royal Albert Hall 30.04. DE- Obertraubling – Airport-Eventhall 03.06. DE-Ulm – CCO Halle

