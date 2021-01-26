Director Alex McAulay’s ‘Don’t Tell A Soul’ To Receive Blu-ray Release On March 16th Via Lionsgate!

Some secrets should stay buried when Don’t Tell a Soul arrives on DVD and Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) March 16th from Lionsgate. It is currently available On Demand and Digital Platforms. Feature directorial debut for Alex McAulay (Writer of Flower), the film premiered at the Deauville Film Festival in September 2020 and selected for the Tribecca Film Festival. Don’t Tell a Soulstars Primetime Emmy® nominee Rainn Wilson (2007, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, “The Office”; 2008, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, “The Office”; 2009, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, “The Office”), Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk, TV’s “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”, The Children Act), Jack Dylan Grazer (It, It Chapter Two,Shazam!) and Mena Suvari (TV’s “American Woman”, “American Horror Story”, American Pie franchise). Don’t Tell a Soul will be available on DVD and Blu-ray+Digital combo for the suggested retail price of $19.98 and $21.99, respectivley.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

While stealing money to help their sick mother (Mena Suvari), teen brothers Matt and Joey (Fionn Whitehead and Jack Dylan Grazer) are surprised by Hamby (Primetime Emmy® Award nominee Rainn Wilson), a security officer who gives chase and is then trapped in a well. Over the next few days, Joey and Hamby forge an uneasy relationship. Hamby tells Joey he’ll keep quiet if Joey sets him free. But Hamby holds another secret, one that will threaten Joey and his family, in this twist-filled, cat-and-mouse thriller.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Flesh & Blood: Creating Don’t Tell A Soul

