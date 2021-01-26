‘HARLEY QUINN: The Complete First and Second Seasons’ Set To Explode Onto Blu-ray On February 16th!

At long last, Harley Quinn: The Complete First and Second Seasons are set to hit Blu-ray on February 16th! Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, and based on the characters from DC, the series boasts an all-star voice cast including Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell (Bless This Mess), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Tony Hale (VEEP), J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol), Ron Funches (Powerless), Wanda Sykes (Not Normal), Christopher Meloni (Law and Order: SVU), Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) and many others.

Synopsis: Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker (Alan Tudyk) and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this half-hour adult animated action-comedy series. With the help of Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley tries to earn a seat at the biggest table in villainy: the Legion of Doom. Don’t worry – she’s got this. Or does she? In Season 2, Harley has defeated the Joker, and Gotham City is hers for the taking…what’s left of it, that is. Her celebration in the newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler and Two-Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, they’re intent on keeping Harley and her crew from taking control as the top villains in Gotham.

