THE KILLERS Release Deluxe Edition of Critically-Acclaimed ‘Imploding the Mirage’ Album

The Killers’ latest album, the internationally lauded Imploding The Mirage, has been given the Deluxe treatment and is released worldwide today on Island Records. The Deluxe collection comes with live, stripped down versions of beloved songs “Blowback” and “Caution,” as well as a brand new song, “C’est La Vie”, which is a brilliant addition to an already-perfect album.

Imploding The Mirage, The Killers’ sixth studio album and the follow up to 2017’s chart topping Wonderful Wonderful, spawned a monster in first single “Caution” which reached #1 of both the Alternative and Triple A radio charts. With their headlining stadium show shelved due to the pandemic, the band took “Caution” and the following singles – ”Dying Breed,” “Fire In Bone” and “My Own Soul’s Warning” – to multiple TV shows around the world.

Imploding The Mirage – produced by the band in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen – was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, UT. It is the first Killers album to be written and recorded since leaving their hometown of Las Vegas, NV. Imploding The Mirage also features a brilliant array of collaborators, another first for the band who have typically kept guest spots on their albums to a minimum. The list of featured artists includes Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (War On Drugs), Blake Mills, and Lucius.

Tracklist for Imploding ‘The Mirage Deluxe’:

1.My Own Soul’s Warning

2. Blowback

3. Dying Breed

4. Caution

5. Lightning Fields feat. kd lang

6. Fire In Bone

7. Running Toward A Place

8. My God feat. Weyes Blood

9. When The Dreams Run Dry

10. Imploding The Mirage

11. C’est La vie

12. Caution (Wasatch Style)

13. Blowback (Acoustic)

Since the release of their 2004 debut, Hot Fuss, The Killers have sold 28 million albums, headlined stadiums and festivals around the world and won dozens of accolades globally, cementing their continued reign as America’s heartland heroes. Influences include Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel, as well as Killers’ touchstones like Bruce Springsteen and New Order. Throughout it all, Flowers remains a wholly singular songwriter.

