Blizzard Entertainment Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Stunning Arthas Helm of Domination Replica

Blizzard Entertainment’s 30th anniversary is just around the corner, and as part of the big celebration, Blizzard today unveiled an epic new World of Warcraft collectible for fans — the Arthas Helm of Domination Blizzard Exclusive Replica!

At over fifteen inches in height (nearly seventeen inches in stand), the Arthas Helm of Domination Blizzard Exclusive Replica brings to life one of Warcraft’s most powerful artifacts. Forged according to the Jailer’s will, the Helm of Domination was to be the vessel of Death’s influence on Azeroth. The Nathrezim imprisoned the spirit of the orc chieftain Ner’zhul within the helm, granting him command over a vast army of undead Scourge. The fallen Prince Arthas Menethil freed the Helm from the Frozen Throne, donning it to take up the mantle of the Lich King.

The Arthas Helm of Domination Blizzard Exclusive Replica will be available exclusively on the Blizzard Gear Store starting February 19 @ 3 PM PT during BlizzConline. For more information on BlizzConline and Blizzard’s 30th anniversary, please visit this location.

