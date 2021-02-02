Cherie Currie Releases New Video “Rock & Roll Oblivion” From Critically-Acclaimed ‘Blvds of Splendor’ Album

70’s Icon and Ex-Runaways lead singer Cherie Currie has released a brand new video today for “Rock & Roll Oblivion” HERE. The track is from her critically acclaimed Blvds of Splendor album release via Blackheart Records HERE . For this special, one-of-a-kind “At Home” performance, Cherie (vocals) enlisted special quests Lanny Cordola (co-writer & guitar), Perry Farrell guitarist Nick Maybury, Grant Fitzpatrick (bass), Greg Holt, Josh Zuckerman & Alyson Montez (strings) and John Tempesta on drums with 17 year old Runaways fan (Isaac Valiente) editing the video.

”Rock & Roll Oblivion” is one of my favorite songs on Blvds of Splendor . After making my first video “Roxy Roller” with Suzi Quatro and Nick Gilder, I thought a song with just my vocal would be easier so I could focus on the musicians and violinists I needed to make it worthwhile. I reached out on Facebook and asked for violinists/fiddle players that wanted to be a part of my new quarantine video and was amazed at the talent. I picked my amazing three and we started to build the song. It was a flook to be able to have some of the the original musicians from the album, Nick Maybury and Grant Fitzpatrick and songwriter Lanny Cordola (who had just come in from Pakistan) come onboard as well. The final key was editor Isaac Valiente (who had blown me away with his talented editing on Roxy Roller) stepping up to add his magic. He brings such awe to this video. I can’t thank all these talented musicians for their precious time. They are fantastic, uplifting human beings at a time when we really need the positivity. They will never know how much they all mean to me and how grateful I am for them all. — Cherie Currie

In addition, Cherie has been honored with the She Rocks “Groundbreaker” Award alongside Nancy Wilson of Heart, Amy Lee of Evanescence, the Go Go’s and more. Fans can watch the show virtually via WiMN YouTube page here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8p-mMBXoZttNyGoyJlxY9Q

The album, Blvds of Splendor features guest collaborations with Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Slash and Duff from Guns N’ Roses, as well as Juliette Lewis, Brody Dalle, The Veronicas and drummer Matt Sorum. The special digital only release features three bonus tracks (including a remake of The Runaways classic “Queens of Noise” featuring Brody Dalle, The Veronicas, Juliette Lewis and Matt Sorum paying homage to late Runaways drummer Sandy West).

Blvds of Splendor garnered Cherie the best reviews of her career including a Top 10 Albums of 2020 nod from Classic Rock Magazine stating: “Exploding out of the traps with the all-Gunners-blazing Mr X, Blvds clearly means business and compounds the muscular groove with Roxy Roller (where You Drive Me Wild riffing meets Suzi Q dynamics). Billy Corgan makes his mark with a Pumpkins-esque title track (all emphatic strings, pinging guitar harmonics, scrubbing acoustics and co-sung choruses). Force To Be Reckoned With swaggers with loose-ass Stooges hand claps and delinquent ‘na-na-na’s, while Rock & Roll Oblivion cranks up the drama to compelling effect, leaving the listener baffled as to why Cherie Currie hasn’t been making records like this for the last 40 years.“

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.