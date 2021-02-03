Courtney LaPlante (Spiritbox) Announces ‘Good For A Girl’ Podcast

Courtney LaPlante, the exceptional vocal talent at the forefront of one of modern metal’s hottest and fastest rising bands – Spritibox – has announced the launch of her brand new podcast. Aptly titled ‘Good For A Girl’, Courtney will be joined by an variety of female and non-binary guests from all factions of the music industry as they discuss their personal experiences of gender inequality that influenced and shaped her them as they navigated their way along their respective career paths.

Season 1 of ‘Good For A Girl’ will air every Wednesday at 9am PST and will launch on Wednesday, February 10th with guest Caity Babs of SiriusXM. Find the podcast here and watch the trailer below.

Speaking on her new podcast, Courtney tells us: “This is a place for us to let our guard down and relate to one another. There are just as many fascinating people behind the scenes as there are fascinating people under the spotlight, and learning from their experience and expertise can help the rest of us get closer to our own goals within this industry.”

Courtney’s band, Spiritbox, had a break out year in 2020 with the release of brutally heavy single ‘Holy Roller’ which debuted at #25 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs, spent 7 weeks at #1 on SiriusXM Liquid Metal’s ‘Devil’s Dozen’ and has clocked up an enormous 12.6 million global streams with the recently released remix of the song feat. Ryo Kinoshita of Crystal Lake spending 5 weeks at #2.

The band also signed to world renowned label, Rise Records and followed the success of ‘Holy Roller’ with the release of ‘Constance’ in December of 2020. A stark contrast to the previous release blending Courtney’s sublime vocals with a majestically progressive musical landscape, exhibiting yet another facet of the band’s impressively varied song book and a further showcase as to why Spiritbox have become one of the hottest, fast-rising bands in heavy music. The track elicited an outpouring of emotionally charged Youtube reacts videos (covered by Loudwire here) and has already clocked up 3.2 million global streams.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.