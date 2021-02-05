Rock Legends Def Leppard Launch Band-Curated Thematic Artist Compilations

Inviting further immersion into their dynamic catalog, legendary British rock ‘n’ roll icons and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees Def Leppard proudly introduce a weekly series of Thematic Artist Compilations, launching across platforms today and continuing every Friday through April 9. Band members Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Rick Savage, Phil Collen, and Vivian Campbell personally curated these ten playlists by theme. Each weekly playlist showcases yet another side of the group through their music. It just kicked off with the hyper-charged “Electric Warriors” assembled by Elliott.

Listen to it HERE and stay tuned for a very special playlist courtesy of Allen next week.

Recently, Def Leppard opened up The Def Leppard Vault at LeppardVault.com . The “First Ever Digital Rock & Roll Museum” saw a flurry of activity upon announcement. Not only did fans flock to the site, but it also received major looks from Rolling Stone, Classic Rock Magazine, and more.

The band have uploaded this innovative living and breathing digital museum with a treasure trove of history, including exclusive never-before-seen photos, products, video, audio commentary, interviews, and more. They will continue to personally curate and regularly update this online destination as a hub for their past, present, and future. It will grow with their career as they consistently add new artifacts and content throughout the next weeks, months, and years.

