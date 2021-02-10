Liz Phair Releases Video For “Hey Lou” — An Ode To The Romance of Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson!

The legendary Liz Phair has released her first new song in two years — a genius ode to the romance of, well, geniuses (Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson specially) — entitled “Hey Lou.” Produced by longtime collaborator Brad Wood, who helmed production on 2019’s song “Good Side,” as well as Phair’s seminal albums Exile In Guyville and Whip-Smart, “Hey Lou” is everything that Liz Phair does best. It’s a song packed full of wry lyrical observations, a perfect, killer chorus, angular guitar lines that only Liz could write, and so much more.

Says Liz about the song, “Have you ever wondered what love looks like for your favorite celebrity couple behind closed doors?” Hey Lou imagines a day in the life of two music legends, whose union was an inspiration for rock bands and a source of curiosity for die hard romantics.”

The song’s video — which features possibly the only puppets ever made of Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson — has also been released today.

“Hey Lou” is the start of what promises to be an incredible year for Liz Phair — she will be releasing her previously announced first album of new material in a decade, entitled Soberish, in 2021. Rolling Stone has already called Soberish one of the most anticipated albums of the year. Indeed, if “Hey Lou” is any indicator, Soberish is set to be another celebrated album by one of the most singular voices in music for the last three decades.

Liz Phair will be returning to the road this summer, as part of her rescheduled North American tour with Alanis Morissette and Garbage; all rescheduled dates are below. In the meantime, she will be performing via her first ever streaming event, called “Hey Lou Hey Liz,” on March 3, 2021. In addition to new songs “Hey Lou” and “Good Side,” Liz will be performing classic songs from her catalogue with her first producer and longtime collaborator Brad Wood. The two will also discuss their long history of work together. Click HERE to buy tickets.

More to come soon, but in the meantime — enjoy “Hey Lou.”

Liz Phair 2021 Tour Dates:

6/11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

6/25/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

6/27/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

6/28/21 – Calgary, AB @ Saddledome

6/30/21 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Center

7/2/21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

7/3/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Center

7/5/21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Garden

7/7/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

7/10/21 – Toronto, ON @ Bud Stage

7/11/21 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Blues Fest

7/31/21 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

8/3/21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

8/5/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/6/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ USANA Amphitheater

8/12/21 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/13/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Esquis Pavilion

8/14/21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

8/17/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

8/18/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheater

8/20/21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

8/21/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/22/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

8/25/21 – Virginia Beach, CA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/26/21 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

8/28/21 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

8/29/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Amphitheater

8/31/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/1/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/3/21 – Gilford, NJ @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

9/4/21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

9/5/21 – Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts

9/8/21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

9/10/21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

9/11/12 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino

9/12/21 – Clarkson, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/15/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

9/17/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/18/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre

10/18/21 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

10/20/21 – London, England @ The O2 Arena

10/22/21 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

10/25/21 – Dubin, Ireland @ 3Arena

10/28/21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

10/29/21 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

10/31/21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

11/3/21 – Budapest, Hungary @ Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena

11/6/21 – Warsaw, Poland @ Expo XXI

11/8/21 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

11/10/21 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/11/21 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

11/13/21 – Paris, France @ Acoor Arena

