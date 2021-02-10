‘Wonder Woman 1984’ To Receive 4K UHD Release On March 30th; Special Features Revealed!

It’s time for a hero when “Wonder Woman 1984” arrives on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD), 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. The film is directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) in the title role.

“Wonder Woman 1984” also stars Chris Pine (“Wonder Woman,” the “Star Trek” films) as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig (“Bridesmaids,” “The Martian”) as Barbara Minerva, Pedro Pascal (TV’s “Game of Thrones,” “The Mandalorian”) as Maxwell Lord, Robin Wright (TV’s “House of Cards,” “Blade Runner 2049”) as Antiope and Connie Nielsen (“Wonder Woman,” TV’s “I Am the Night”) as Hippolyta.

“Wonder Woman 1984” will be available for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $19.99 SRP beginning on Friday, February 12. The title will be available on participating digital platforms where you rent movies.

On March 16, “Wonder Woman 1984” will be available to own in high definition and standard definition from select digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others.

On March 30, “Wonder Woman 1984” will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of “Wonder Woman 1984” will feature DolbyVisionTM HDR, which dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range, and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame. It will also feature HDR10+TM, a new HDR technology that optimizes brightness levels and contrast for each scene, making bright areas brighter and dark areas darker to deliver a lifelike viewing experience.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of “Wonder Woman 1984” will also feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar; however, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

“Wonder Woman 1984” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

SYNOPSIS

The fate of the world is once more on the line, and only Wonder Woman can save it. This new chapter in the Wonder Woman story finds Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) living quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s—an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile, curating ancient artifacts and only performing her superheroic acts incognito. But now, Diana will have to step directly into the spotlight and muster all her wisdom, strength and courage in order to save mankind from a world of its own making.

4K AND BLU-RAY ELEMENTS

“Wonder Woman 1984” 4K UHD Combo Pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

The Making of Wonder Woman 1984: Expanding the Wonder

Gal & Kristen: Friends Forever

Small But Mighty

Scene Study: The Open Road

Scene Study: The Mall

Gal & Krissy Having Fun

Meet the Amazons

Black Gold Infomercial

Gag Reel

Wonder Woman 1984 Retro Remix

