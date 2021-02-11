Insane Clown Posse To Drop “Yum Yum’s Lure” EP On February 17th aka Juggalo Day!

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021 — celebrated as Juggalo Day around the world — Yum Yum’s Lure EP will be available on all digital music sites. Take a sniff of the deadliest flower ever seen on this Dirt Ball or any other planet as pop culture icons and rulers of the Juggalo kingdom Insane Clown Posse present the first glimpse of the almighty 5th Joker’s Card of the Second Deck!

Don’t miss your chance to experience the mystery, the madness, and the magic of Yum Yum’s Lure — the devastating new release from ICP.

Get it here and here — on February 17th, 2021.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.