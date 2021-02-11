Mammoth WVH Lands June 11th Release Date For Highly-Anticipated Debut Album

The long-awaited debut album from Mammoth WVH now has a scheduled release date. The self-titled album will be available worldwide on June 11th via EX1 Records/ Explorer1 Music Group. A pre-order for Mammoth WVH in various configurations – including exclusive color vinyl as well as limited autographed copies via the band’s online store – can be found here: https://found.ee/MammothWVH.

Fans that pre-order the album digitally will receive instant downloads of the chart-topping single “Distance” and the Howard Stern premiered track “You’re To Blame.” Both tracks will be available via all global digital streaming partners as well.

Writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals for the debut album, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to establish his own musical identity. From the rocking opening guitar riff on album opener “Mr. Ed” to the driving bass and drums on album closer “Stone,” Mammoth WVH showcases the various musical influences that have inspired Wolfgang. Songs like “Resolve,” “The Big Picture” and “Think It Over” are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth WVHis. The current single “Distance” – the song written as a tribute to his father and guitar icon Eddie Van Halen – is another side of Mammoth WVH and is currently #3 at Active Rock Radio. The emotional video has been viewed 4 million times on YouTube and can be seen below:

The song was not originally intended to be on the debut album, but due to the overwhelming response, it has been added as a bonus track. All of Wolfgang’s proceeds from “Distance” are being donated to Mr. Holland’s Opus.

The track listing for Mammoth WVH is:

1. Mr. Ed

2. Horribly Right

3. Epiphany

4. Don’t Back Down

5. Resolve

6. You’ll Be The One

7. Mammoth

8. Circles

9. The Big Picture

10. Think It Over

11. You’re To Blame

12. Feel

13. Stone

14. Distance (Bonus Track)

To coincide with the album announcement, Mammoth WVH will be making their performance television debut for late night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this evening and on NBC News’ TODAY on the morning of February 19th. The band comprised of Wolfgang Van Halen (guitars/vocals), Ronnie Ficarro (bass/vocals), Jon Jourdan (guitars/vocals), Frank Sidoris (guitars) and Garret Whitlock (drums) will perform “Distance” on each show. The band will debut the song this evening on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and then play an exclusive acoustic arrangement of the track in the 8:00AM EST hour of NBC News’ TODAY on February 19th.

Mammoth WVH has also partnered with Twitter to commemorate the launch of the debut album. The social media platform has created a hashtag emoji from the band’s logo. Anyone who tweets using the following hashtags – #MammothWVH #WolfgangVanHalen #WolfVanHalen #WVH – will see the band’s oval logo pop up next to the tag. This integration is schedule to run through the end of March.

About Mammoth WVH:

First impressions last a lifetime. Wolfgang Van Halen has prepared a lifetime to make his first impression with his solo band Mammoth WVH. The songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist worked tirelessly on material that would become his debut album – scheduled for release in 2021 via EX1 Records as a part of his partnership with Explorer1 Music Group. Playing every instrument and singing each and every note, his music presents a personal and powerful perspective, balancing memorable hooks and tight technicality. As many times as audiences have experienced his talent alongside the likes of Tremonti, Clint Lowery, and of course, Van Halen, Wolfgang prepares to step into the spotlight with his own brand – Mammoth WVH – for the very first time now.

