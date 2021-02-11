“Where we’re going, we won’t need eyes to see.” This spring, bring home the terror that is Paul W.S. Anderson’s blood-soaked sci-fi thriller Event Horizon with the new Collector’s Edition Blu-ray from Scream Factory.
Available March 23, 2021, this collector’s edition of the cult classic boasts a new 4k scan of the original camera negative as well as a bevy of brand-new bonus features, including an interview with director Paul W.S. Anderson, an interview with writer Philip Eisner, interviews with actress Kathleen Quinlan, actor Jack Noseworthy and actor Peter Marinker, an interview with production designer Joseph Bennett and much, much more! Fans can pre-order their copy now by visiting ShoutFactory.com
Its name: Event Horizon. The high-tech, pioneering research spacecraft mysteriously vanished without a trace on its maiden voyage seven years ago. But a weak, persistent signal from the long-missing craft prompts a rescue team, headed by the intrepid Captain Miller (Laurence Fishburne), to wing its way through the galaxy on a bold rescue mission. Accompanying Miller is his elite crew and the lost ship’s designer (Sam Neill). What they uncover is unimaginable interstellar horror.
Event Horizon Bonus Features
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
- NEW Reflecting on Hell – an interview with director Paul W.S. Anderson
- NEW Ghost Galleon – an interview with writer Philip Eisner
- NEW Organized Chaos – an interview with actress Kathleen Quinlan
- NEW Compassion in Space – an interview with actor Jack Noseworthy
- NEW The Doomed Captain – an interview with actor Peter Marinker
- NEW Space Cathedral – an interview with production designer Joseph Bennett
- NEW Something New – an interview with set decorator Crispian Sallis
- NEW Taking Care of It – an interview with production manager Dusty Symonds
- NEW Reinforcements – an interview with second unit director Robin Vidgeon
- NEW Almost Real – an interview with location manager Derek Harrington
- NEW Screams from the Cosmos – an interview with sound designer Campbell Askew
- Audio Commentary with director Paul W.S. Anderson and producer Jeremy Bolt
- The Making of EVENT HORIZON – a 5-part documentary
- The Point of No Return – a 4-part look at the filming of EVENT HORIZON with narration by Paul W.S. Anderson
- Secrets – deleted and extended scenes with director’s commentary
- The Unseen EVENT HORIZON – The un-filmed rescue scene and conceptual art with director’s commentary
- Theatrical Trailer
- Video Trailer