“Where we’re going, we won’t need eyes to see.” This spring, bring home the terror that is Paul W.S. Anderson’s blood-soaked sci-fi thriller Event Horizon with the new Collector’s Edition Blu-ray from Scream Factory.

Available March 23, 2021, this collector’s edition of the cult classic boasts a new 4k scan of the original camera negative as well as a bevy of brand-new bonus features, including an interview with director Paul W.S. Anderson, an interview with writer Philip Eisner, interviews with actress Kathleen Quinlan, actor Jack Noseworthy and actor Peter Marinker, an interview with production designer Joseph Bennett and much, much more! Fans can pre-order their copy now by visiting ShoutFactory.com

Its name: Event Horizon. The high-tech, pioneering research spacecraft mysteriously vanished without a trace on its maiden voyage seven years ago. But a weak, persistent signal from the long-missing craft prompts a rescue team, headed by the intrepid Captain Miller (Laurence Fishburne), to wing its way through the galaxy on a bold rescue mission. Accompanying Miller is his elite crew and the lost ship’s designer (Sam Neill). What they uncover is unimaginable interstellar horror.

Event Horizon Bonus Features

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW Reflecting on Hell – an interview with director Paul W.S. Anderson

NEW Ghost Galleon – an interview with writer Philip Eisner

NEW Organized Chaos – an interview with actress Kathleen Quinlan

NEW Compassion in Space – an interview with actor Jack Noseworthy

NEW The Doomed Captain – an interview with actor Peter Marinker

NEW Space Cathedral – an interview with production designer Joseph Bennett

NEW Something New – an interview with set decorator Crispian Sallis

NEW Taking Care of It – an interview with production manager Dusty Symonds

NEW Reinforcements – an interview with second unit director Robin Vidgeon

NEW Almost Real – an interview with location manager Derek Harrington

NEW Screams from the Cosmos – an interview with sound designer Campbell Askew

Audio Commentary with director Paul W.S. Anderson and producer Jeremy Bolt

The Making of EVENT HORIZON – a 5-part documentary

The Point of No Return – a 4-part look at the filming of EVENT HORIZON with narration by Paul W.S. Anderson

Secrets – deleted and extended scenes with director’s commentary

The Unseen EVENT HORIZON – The un-filmed rescue scene and conceptual art with director’s commentary

Theatrical Trailer

Video Trailer

