BAM MARGERA and HIM drummer GAS LIPSTICK Join Goth Metal Visionary 616 For “Cinderella Valentine” Single!

Brace yourself for a passionate, emotional new single from Milwaukee’s Matthew Lidwin, frontman for the fast-rising metal outfit 616. Once again co-produced by multi-platinum producer John Fryer (NIN/Depeche Mode/Cocteau Twins), this single unites the talents of skateboarding celebrity Bam Margera, who sings the song’s hook, along with HIM/Flat Earth drummer Gas Lipstick. Together, this team has created a powerful and affecting anthem to the sadness, madness and heartache of love, be it romantic or familial.

Lidwin explains, “Before I started writing music I was really into skateboarding and Bam Margera was my idol on the board (he still is). He was the very reason I ended up making music and he is now a dear friend. Through Bam I heard the band HIM for the very first time and instantly I fell in love with them. ‘Cinderella Valentine’ is my favorite song I’ve written to date. It’s about dealing with loss of a loved one who was just there calling you the day before and the next day they are gone and how that puts life into a whole different perspective. So I picked up the guitar and note pad and wrote the song in 15 minutes. Then I recorded it and it just hit harder than anything I’ve done previously. Then I pitched the song off with the idea to get my idols on it. I sent the song to Bam who agreed to sing the chorus and I sent it to Gas and Gas loved it and agreed to do the drums. Boom! I was f*king speechless. I feel like a lot of people are gonna relate to this song in a very special way and I’m doing my best to Keep LoveMetal and Gothrock Alive!”

Stream the single: https://orcd.co/616_cinderella_valentine

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.