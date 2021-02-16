Myles Kennedy To Release ‘The Ides Of March’ Solo Album On May 14th Via Napalm Records

Never a musician to waste any precious time, Alter Bridge and Slash and the Conspirators vocalist Myles Kennedy used the recent pandemic to finalize his sophomore solo album. During his time at home due to all touring being canceled, Myles created the framework for the song ideas that would make up The Ides Of March. He then called up his cohorts from his Year Of The Tiger debut – longtime friend and drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier – and the three musicians drove to Florida to record the album with longtime producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette. The finished result is the exciting album that incorporates Myles’ love of rock/blues/country – slated for release on May 14th via Napalm Records.

From the slide guitar riffs of the album opener “Get Along” to the pensive blues style of closer “Worried Mind,” it is clear that Myles has crafted a formidable follow up to his debut solo album. While Year Of The Tiger was more of an acoustic exploration through Myles’ mind, The Ides Of March finds him strapping on his electric guitar and pushing himself as a guitarist/songwriter. Tracks like “A Thousand Words,” “Wake Me When It’s Over” and “Moonshot” showcase the diverse music arrangements that has garnered Myles fans globally across all of his projects. The epic “The Ides Of March” clocks in at over 7-minutes and Myles, Tim and Zia showcase their musical chops on the track. The first single , “In Stride”, opens with Myles showcasing his slide playing before delivering a lyrical message to “take it all in stride.” The video for “In Stride” marks a return by Stefano Bertelli (who created the “Native Son” video for Alter Bridge) and shows an animated Myles as he takes the end of the world in stride.

“Chill out. That pretty much sums it up,” explains Myles Kennedy about the single. “The lyric paints a picture of a survivalist preparing for an impending zombie apocalypse. It was inspired by the first wave of lockdowns as everyone was buying vast amounts of toilet paper and supplies. I started to ask myself if it might be wise to try and gain some perspective and not overreact… keep calm and carry on.”

Watch the music video for “In Stride” below:

‘The Ides Of March’ tracklisting:

1) Get Along

2) A Thousand Words

3) In Stride

4) The Ides of March

5) Wake Me When It’s Over

6) Love Rain Down

7) Tell It Like It Is

8) Moonshot

9) Wanderlust Begins

10) Sifting Through The Fire

11) Worried Mind

‘The Ides Of March’ will be available in the following formats:

– Digital Album

– 1 CD Jewel Case

– 1 CD Digipack (Napalm mailorder, limited to 500 worldwide)

– 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

– 2 LP Gatefold Gray Vinyl (RoW only)

– 2 LP Gatefold Bottle Green Transparent Vinyl (Napalm mailorder, limited to 400 worldwide)

– Die Hard Limited Edition: 2 LP Gatefold Clear Splatter Mint/Violet/White Vinyl + Aluminum Print (Napalm mailorder, limited to 300 worldwide)

– Limited Deluxe Box: Glow In The Dark Vinyl + Cover Artprint + 7” Glow In The Dark “A Thousand Words” Vinyl Demo Single + Pendant + Slipmat (Napalm mailorder, limited to 700 worldwide)

About Myles Kennedy:

At this point, Myles Kennedy’s voice precedes him. Certainly, it courses through six chart-topping albums from gold-selling rock juggernaut Alter Bridge, three records with Slash and The Conspirators, two albums from The Mayfield Four, his 2018 solo debut Year of the Tiger, and guest appearances for everyone from Disturbed and Halestorm to Gov’t Mule, Sevendust, Mark Morton and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. For as much as he remains renowned for his skyscraping timbre and earth-quaking bluesy wail, his musicianship also encompasses eloquent songcraft, thoughtful cinematic arrangements, and, of course, dynamic guitar fireworks as explosive as his astounding vocal range. Myles Kennedy burst on the music scene in 1990, but it wasn¹t until 1995, through his band The Mayfield Four, that he gained some notoriety. It was when the Mayfield Four toured opening for hitmakers Creed that Myles Kennedy would meet Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips. This meeting would eventually lead to the formation of Alter Bridge, the band that would become Myles’ calling card to the world. In 2008, the legacy of Myles Kennedywas circling the music industry and eventually found its way to members of Led Zeppelin. A now legendary story, Myles was asked to jam with Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Jason Bonham for a potential project that never materialized. In 2009, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash was working on a solo project and tapped Myles Kennedy to do vocals on two songs on that release. That partnership would lead to Myles becoming the vocalist for his other rock band, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. This relationship would also lead to Myles Kennedy singing for the iconic Guns N’ Roses at their Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2012 after band founder Axl Rose was unable to attend. Through Myles’ various projects, he has appeared on The Tonight Show; Jimmy Kimmel Live; Conan; has had music used by the WWE, Major League Baseball and NASCAR to name a few; and appeared in the motion picture Rock Star. 2018 marked a new chapter in Myles’ career when he released his long-awaited debut solo album, Year Of The Tiger, to critical and commercial success. With his new solo album, The Ides Of March, Myles Kennedy showcases the talent that has made him one of the premier frontmen of modern music today.

