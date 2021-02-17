‘Boyz in the Hood’ Returning To Theaters In Celebration of The Iconic Film’s 30th Anniversary

Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Sony Pictures are bringing one of the most iconic films of the 90s, Boyz in the Hood, back to select cinemas nationwide for a special limited engagement, which includes exclusive insights from TCM.

John Singleton made his debut with this gritty coming-of-age story that earned him Academy Award® nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay. Young Tre Styles (Cuba Gooding, Jr.) has been sent by his mother to live with his father, Furious Styles (Laurence Fishburne). Their South Central Los Angeles neighborhood is beset by gang violence and drugs, but Furious managed to avoid their ill effects and is determined to keep his son out of trouble. He can’t, however, protect Tre from the influence of other forces, including his friends, Doughboy (Ice Cube, in his acting debut), who’s drifting into drugs and run-ins with the law, and Doughboy’s brother, Ricky (Morris Chestnut), a high school football star and teenage father. When a chance encounter leads to gunfire and tragedy, Tre must decide whether to accompany Doughboy on a dangerous mission of revenge.

Tix and More Info: https://bit.ly/3abeOWT?

Check out the official trailer for the 30th anniversary of the film below:

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.