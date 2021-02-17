‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ and ‘Warzone’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled

The official cinematic trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 have been released into the wild! Get ready to descend into the heart of the Golden Triangle as Frank Woods and his team go on the hunt for Russell Adler, who went missing at the end of Season One after being captured by Stitch. But the strike team finds a new adversary in the form of Kapono “Naga” Vang, a ruthless trafficker of Nova 6.

Season Two officially launches in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on February 25.

