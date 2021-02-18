Greta Van Fleet Debut Music Video For “Heat Above” From Upcoming ‘The Battle at Garden’s Gate’ Album

Greta Van Fleet presents a brand new music video for the song “Heat Above” from the band’s upcoming sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, produced by Greg Kurstin (Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, Adele) and due out April 16th (Lava/Republic Records). According to the band:

“‘Heat Above’ is theatrical, eloquent, and exaggerated. This is a dream in the clouds, a moment of peace in the storm. Thematically, we are dead center in the cult of Heaven, surreal, strange and free.”

The band debuted the song last week in an interview with Zane Lowe who said, “You aren’t ever going to hear anything like this today and probably in the near future, Greta Van Fleet doing it like nobody else.”

The Battle at Garden’s Gate has an elevated elegance unseen yet from the young band. With string orchestras, explorative songs, and the band building a visual story with every track, it explores the boundaries of the group’s artistry.

‘The Battle of Garden’s Gate Album’ – Complete track-listing:

1. Heat Above

2. My Way, Soon

3. Broken Bells

4. Built by Nations

5. Age of Machine

6. Tears of Rain

7. Stardust Chords

8. Light My Love

9. Caravel

10. The Barbarians

11. Trip the Light Fantastic

12. The Weight of Dreams

