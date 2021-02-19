(HED) P.E. Release Video For “Watch it Burn” From New Album “Class of 2020”

Legendary SoCal artists (HED) P.E. have released a brand new video for “Watch It Burn” from their new album “Class of 2020” album. The song appears on (HED) P.E’s twelfth studio album, which was released via Suburban Noize Records on August 21st. The date also marked the 20th anniversary of the group’s breakthrough album, “Broke”.

“The song ‘Watch It Burn‘ is ultimately about taking all the pressures of being somebody with you to the local bar and releasing them; hitting the reset, and then continuing on your grind,” commented (HED) P.E. frontman Jared Gomes. “From a personal perspective the song is about shit talkers and letting them know it’s easy to talk shit and much harder to actually accomplish something worth talking shit about.”

Watch the video for “Watch It Burn” online below.

On “Class of 2020”, (HED) P.E. gets back to the raw essentials, utilizing old-school punk-rock guitar tones and aggressive, unfiltered vocal stylings at the core of their trademark sound. Longtime fans will find that Class of 2020 is a return to the classic sound of early (HED) P.E. albums.

In an effort to bring Class of 2020 around full circle and connect it with (Hed) P.E’s impressive back catalog, the album cover is an homage to the group’s breakthrough album “Broke”, which celebrates its 20th anniversary a day after the new studio album is released. While planning the milestone anniversary for (Hed) P.E, Jared was able to connect with former members DJ Product and original guitarist Chad “Chizad” Benekos to rekindle their creative flame. DJ Product created artwork for the Class of 2020 album and added his trademark scratching over some tracks, while original (Hed) P.E guitarist Chizad blessed the band with a blazing solo on “Greedy Girl”. The unholy union that many fans never thought possible came together to connect the past and present incarnations of (Hed) P.E and to enhance “Class of 2020” in a meaningful way.

(HED) P.E. are the pioneers of the G-Punk sound, which fuses together punk-rock, metal, hip-hop and reggae. The band has toured the world for 20 years sharing the stage with the likes of Suicidal Tendencies, System of a Down, KORN, Tech N9ne, Tool as well as the original Black Sabbath on the iconic Ozzfest tour. (HED) P.E. experienced a creative resurgence after signing with Suburban Noize Records in the early 2000s and was instrumental in developing the booming underground scene.

