Rock Legend SUZI QUATRO Releases Title Track for New Studio Album “The Devil In Me”

Rock n’ Roll Queen SUZI QUATRO has released a new single and music video from her upcoming studio album. “The Devil In Me” is the title track for Quatro’s new LP, which will see a March 26th release on Steamhammer. The artwork for the single was created by famous Brazilian Neo-Pop artist Romero Britto. Fans can watch the video for “The Devil In Me” below.
Suzi Quatro’s new studio album, ‘The Devil In Me’, will be released on March 26th, 2021through SPV/Steamhammer as a CD DigiPak (incl. fold-out poster), 2LP gatefold version (incl. 2 bonus tracks), and download + streaming: https://SuziQuatro.lnk.to/TheDevilInMe
“The Devil in Me” Tracklisting:
CD Version
1. The Devil In Me 3:24
2. Hey Queenie 4:08
3. Betty Who? 3:57
4. You Can‘t Dream It 3:10
5. My Heart And Soul 5:13 (long version)
6. Get Outta Jail 3:18
7. Do Ya Dance 2:44
8. Isolation Blues 3:36
9. I Sold My Soul Today 2:37
10. Love‘s Gone Bad 4:35
11. In The Dark 3:08
12. Motor City Riders 3:54
2 LP Version:
Side A:
1. The Devil In Me 3:24
2. Hey Queenie 4:08
3. Betty Who? 3:57
4. You Can‘t Dream It 3:10
Side B:
1. My Heart And Soul 5:13 (long version)
2. Get Outta Jail 3:18
3. Do Ya Dance 2:44
4. Isolation Blues 3:36
Side C:
1. I Sold My Soul Today 2:37
2. Love‘s Gone Bad 4:35
3. In The Dark 3:08
4. Motor City Riders 3:54
Side D:
1. Can I Be Your Girl 3:34 (bonus track)
2. Desperado 3:37 (bonus track)
SUZI QUATRO Live
2021
17.04. UK-Peterborough – Showground
09.05. DE-Dessau – Anhalt Arena
10.05. DE-Dresden – Kulturpalast
12.05. DE-Wuppertal – Historische Stadthalle
14.05. DE-Mönchengladbach – Red Box
17.05. DE-Berlin – Friedrichstadtpalast
22.05. DE-Siegen/Hilchenbach – KulturPur
23.05. DE-Fulda – Esperantohalle
28.05. DE-Stuttgart – Liederhalle
19.06. ES-Vitoria-Gasteiz – Azkena Rock Festival
26.06. DE-Neuleiningen – Burgsommer
01.08. DE-Seebronn – Rock of Ages Festival
04.08. DE-Monschau – Burg Monschau
05.08. NL-Steenwijkerwold – Dicky Woodstock Festival
14.08. DE-Mülheim – Freilichtbühne
21.08. DE-Rust – Europa Park
03.09. DE-Cottbus – Stadthalle
04.09. DE-Zwickau – Stadthalle
05.09. DE-Dexheim – Kultur auf dem Hof
17.09. DK-Vejle – Musikteater
18.09. DK-Knebel – Fuglsøcentret
19.09. DK-Copenhagen – Docken
03.10. DE-Neuruppin – Kulturkirche (sold out)
30.10. DE-Dillingen – Lokschuppen
06.11. DE-Mannheim – Rosengarten
23.11.-30.11. AUS- Brisbane – Rock The Boat
18.12. DE-Leipzig-Arena
2022
20.04. UK- London – Royal Albert Hall
30.04. DE- Obertraubling – Airport-Eventhall
03.06. DE-Ulm – CCO Halle