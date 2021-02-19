Rock Legend SUZI QUATRO Releases Title Track for New Studio Album “The Devil In Me”

Rock n’ Roll Queen SUZI QUATRO has released a new single and music video from her upcoming studio album. “The Devil In Me” is the title track for Quatro’s new LP, which will see a March 26th release on Steamhammer. The artwork for the single was created by famous Brazilian Neo-Pop artist Romero Britto. Fans can watch the video for “The Devil In Me” below.

Suzi Quatro’s new studio album, ‘The Devil In Me’, will be released on March 26th, 2021through SPV/Steamhammer as a CD DigiPak (incl. fold-out poster), 2LP gatefold version (incl. 2 bonus tracks), and download + streaming: https://SuziQuatro.lnk.to/TheDevilInMe

“The Devil in Me” Tracklisting:

CD Version

1. The Devil In Me 3:24

2. Hey Queenie 4:08

3. Betty Who? 3:57

4. You Can‘t Dream It 3:10

5. My Heart And Soul 5:13 (long version)

6. Get Outta Jail 3:18

7. Do Ya Dance 2:44

8. Isolation Blues 3:36

9. I Sold My Soul Today 2:37

10. Love‘s Gone Bad 4:35

11. In The Dark 3:08

12. Motor City Riders 3:54

2 LP Version:

Side A:

Side B:

Side C:

Side D:

1. Can I Be Your Girl 3:34 (bonus track)

2. Desperado 3:37 (bonus track)

SUZI QUATRO Live

2021

17.04. UK-Peterborough – Showground

09.05. DE-Dessau – Anhalt Arena

10.05. DE-Dresden – Kulturpalast

12.05. DE-Wuppertal – Historische Stadthalle

14.05. DE-Mönchengladbach – Red Box

17.05. DE-Berlin – Friedrichstadtpalast

22.05. DE-Siegen/Hilchenbach – KulturPur

23.05. DE-Fulda – Esperantohalle

28.05. DE-Stuttgart – Liederhalle

19.06. ES-Vitoria-Gasteiz – Azkena Rock Festival

26.06. DE-Neuleiningen – Burgsommer

01.08. DE-Seebronn – Rock of Ages Festival

04.08. DE-Monschau – Burg Monschau

05.08. NL-Steenwijkerwold – Dicky Woodstock Festival

14.08. DE-Mülheim – Freilichtbühne

21.08. DE-Rust – Europa Park

03.09. DE-Cottbus – Stadthalle

04.09. DE-Zwickau – Stadthalle

05.09. DE-Dexheim – Kultur auf dem Hof

17.09. DK-Vejle – Musikteater

18.09. DK-Knebel – Fuglsøcentret

19.09. DK-Copenhagen – Docken

03.10. DE-Neuruppin – Kulturkirche (sold out)

30.10. DE-Dillingen – Lokschuppen

06.11. DE-Mannheim – Rosengarten

23.11.-30.11. AUS- Brisbane – Rock The Boat

18.12. DE-Leipzig-Arena

2022

20.04. UK- London – Royal Albert Hall

30.04. DE- Obertraubling – Airport-Eventhall

03.06. DE-Ulm – CCO Halle

