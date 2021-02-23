Simon & Schuster’s Tiller Press To Publish Tasting History Host Max Miller’s Cookbook In 2022

Simon & Schuster’s Tiller Press announced that it will publish a historical cookbook by Max Miller based on his popular YouTube show, ‘Tasting History ‘ . The untitled cookbook, slated for publication in 2022, will feature some of the show’s most popular and unusual ancient recipes.

On ‘Tasting History,’ Miller recreates historical recipes from the Medieval and Renaissance Eras, Ancient Greek and Roman times and beyond, and spotlights traditional foods from around the world. The show’s popularity has exploded since the channel’s inception in February 2020. Amid nationwide stay-at-home-orders, ‘Tasting History’ has amassed over 570K+ subscribers and 23M+ total channel views, with viewers tuning in faithfully each Tuesday for their latest culinary history lesson, and perhaps to catch a glimpse of Max’s beloved feline companions, Jaime and Cersei.

“Here at Tiller Press, we love to discover emerging voices. Max’s voice has exploded with his ‘Tasting History’ show and we are thrilled to translate that voice to the written page, complete with his recreated recipes and the history behind each one,” said Anja Schmidt, Executive Editor, who acquired the title.

As today marks the channel’s one-year anniversary, Max will celebrate in true ‘Tasting History’ fashion with a special episode that will focus on the history behind the legendary medieval dish called Cockentrice, which consists of a suckling pig’s upper body sewn onto the bottom half of a capon. Full episode below:

For more information visit www.youtube.com/tastinghistory and follow Max on Instagram @tastinghistorywithmaxmiller.

ABOUT ‘TASTING HISTORY’

‘Tasting History’ is a food and history show hosted by Max Miller on YouTube that explores the recreation of culinary delights from the Medieval and Renaissance Eras, to Ancient Greek and Roman times, and spotlights traditional foods from around the world. Since the channel’s inception in February 2020, ‘Tasting History’ has garnered over 570K+ channel subscribers, and over 23M+ total views. For more information, visit www.youtube.com/tastinghistory, and follow Max on Instagram @tastinghistorywithmaxmiller and on Twitter @TastingHistory1. Miller is represented by Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company and Innovative Artists.

