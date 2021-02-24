JEEPERS CREEPERS: REBORN — Screen Media To Deliver “Reimagined Vision of the Franchise” In 2021!

Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, announced today the acquisition of worldwide rights to JEEPERS CREEPERS: REBORN, from Orwo Worldwide Distribution. The fourth installation of the series features a reimagined vision of the franchise from director Timo Vuorensola (IRON SKY 1 & 2), and is part of planned new trilogy. The film is written by Sean Michael Argo (Iconoclast, Cleric), and produced by Jake Seal (Quantum of Solace, Blaze) of Orwo Studios & Black Hangar Studios and Michael Ohoven (The Devil’s Rejects, Bug, Capote) of Infinity Films. Seth Needle, Screen Media’s SVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, is executive producing on behalf of the company. Screen Media plans to release the film in North America in the Fall of 2021. Screen Media previously released JEEPERS CREEPERS 3, which did more than $2.3 million at the box office before becoming a major hit on VOD and DVD.

When the Horror Hound festival holds its first ever event in Louisiana, it attracts hundreds of geeks, freaks and die-hard horror fans from far and wide, to howl and celebrate into the night. Among them is love-able fanboy Chase and his devoted sweetheart Laine, who is forced to come along for the ride. But as the event approaches, Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with the town’s past, and in particular, local legend/urban myth The Creeper. As the festival arrives and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned…and that she is at the center of it.

JEEPERS CREEPERS: REBORN, was shot at Orwo Studios & Black Hangar Studios and on location in Jackson, Louisiana, in December and January. It is currently in post-production. Screen Media’s Creative Executive Conor McAdam is serving as associate producer.

“With Jeepers Creepers: Reborn we are going back to the basics of what made this horror franchise so indelible: young people, away from home, who find themselves unwittingly stumbling into the hunting grounds of a terrifying creature,” said Seal.

“It was a great opportunity for me to jump into the horror world and get to work with a franchise that has a large following and a great central character, the Creeper. I wanted to find a way to refresh the creature and introduce it to the new audiences of today and together with an amazing cast – – we managed to make a story that is fresh, fun and creepy,” said Vuorensola.

“As excited as we are, we know that fans will be even more thrilled (and chilled) to return to the world of the Creeper, now with a much scarier vision from director Timo Vuorensola, who is the perfect fit to restart this franchise,” said Screen Media in a statement.

The deal was negotiated by Needle for Screen Media with Seal on behalf of the production.

Also serving as executive producers are Jamie R. Thompson, Terry Bird, David Nagelberg. Danny Zamost, Michael Musante, Lee Broda, Matthew Kurtain, Karey Kurtain, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, Elizabeth Primm, Suraj Gohil, Mark Mariani, Janelle Mariani, Galen Rasmussen, and Shannon Chandler.

Screen Media’s recent acquisitions include the comedies Senior Moment and Off the Rails. Current films in distribution include the Nicolas Cage starrer Willy’s Wonderland, which is quickly becoming the first cult hit of 2021, and Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, which was one of the top-performing films of last summer and is on many end-of-year top ten lists, as well as the Bella Thorne thriller Girl and Simon West’s action disaster film Skyfire.

