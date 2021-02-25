Tejon Street Corner Thieves Release Cover of Folk Classic “Wayfaring Stranger”

There is no sickness, no toil, nor danger in that bright land to which I go… “Wayfaring Stranger,” the second single from Colorado Springs outlaw alt-folk group, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, is out now. The song is the next to debut from their forthcoming album Stolen Goods. “Wayfaring Stranger” is about a lost soul on a journey through life and ties into Tejon Street Corner Thieves roots as travelling street buskers. Stolen Goods is set for a May 7th release through Liars Club/Regime Music Group.

Watch “Wayfaring Stranger” online at:

“This song is just beautiful. All around one of the deepest traditional songs we play. We were so excited to add fiddle to it for our first time and it came out wonderfully,” said Connor O’Neal from Tejon Street Corner Thieves. “When we play it, I always think of my departed father and it gives me a sense of peace. It’s a very special song to me and I think we did it justice.”

Stolen Goods is a 10-track collection of classic traditional Americana, folk, and bluegrass covers that pays homage to the forefathers of the genre who laid the groundwork for what would become the roots of modern folk. Recorded at Royal Recordings in Colorado Springs with producer Bill Douglass, the songs on Stolen Goods have become a staple of Tejon Street Corner Thieves set dating back to their early days busking the streets for pocket change.

When it came time to assemble the visual album artwork, Tejon Street Corner Thieves were blessed with an original illustration by artist Jim Evans, also known as TAZ the “Rock Poster God.” TAZ has illustrated and designed some of the most iconic rock posters for everyone from Neil Young, the Ramones, Smashing Pumpkins, Pixies and more.

Tejon Street Corner Thieves’ Stolen Goods is now available for pre-order at http://store.liarsclubrecords.com/ in CD and limited edition vinyl. In part of the limited vinyl release is the new Tejon Street Corner Thieves board game “Larry,” where fans play and party as their favorite band member; warping through the chaotic world of life on the road. The pre-order also offers a deluxe bundle that includes a limited edition print of the album art from Jim “TAZ” Evans”.

