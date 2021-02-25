Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of The Dead’ — High-Intensity Teaser Trailer Unleashed!

The official trailer for Zack Snyder’s new film, ARMY OF THE DEAD, has arrived! A zombie exravaganza is slated to hit Netflix on May 21st. The highly-anticipated film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahunt.

Synopsis: Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

