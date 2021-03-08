Emily Kinney (‘The Walking Dead’) Releases Video For “Fifteen Minutes” Feat. Ballet Dancer Sydney Moss

Jullian Records and actress/singer-songwriter Emily Kinney (The Walking Dead, Showtime’s Masters of Sex, ABC’s Ten Days In The Valley) are excited to present the brand new music video for “Fifteen Minutes,” the first single to be lifted from the Friday, April 9th release of Kinney’s brand new full-length album titled The Supporting Character (pre-order). Directed by David Schlussel and featuring a stunning performance by ballet dancer Sydney Moss with choreography by Ashlynn Malia, “Fifteen Minutes” was born out of an idea Kinney had of the song being performed as a ballet dance and how, metaphorically, her personal fears are represented within her own impending performance.

“I love being a performer and actor but I can also be extremely shy, introverted and awkward,”Kinney says. “And having the experiences of success, fame and being on a hit TV show have definitely forced me to come right up against those uncomfortable aspects of my personality that maybe aren’t as well suited for certain parts of the entertainment industry. Making this video was one of the best, most fun days I’ve had in the last year.” Watch the music video for “Fifteen Minutes” on YouTube HERE.

Additionally, Kinney will celebrate the release of The Supporting Character with a live performance and stream from The Hotel Café in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Providing a first look and listen to these songs she’s been living with for the past year, Kinney will perform tracks from the new album along with fan favorites from her catalog. Tickets for the livestream are on sale now via ViDDD and The Hotel Café HERE.

Staying busy this past year, Kinney took advantage of 2020’s endless days of social distancing and time at home to finish up one of her most personal albums to date. Produced by Benjamin Greenspan, The Supporting Character touches on themes of heartbreak, loss, family history, creativity and personal growth, and finds Kinney tackling difficult subjects with her trademark lyrical honesty.

‘The Supporting Character’ Track Listing:

Omaha Hotel

When the Midnight Fireworks Start

Easy

Cadillac

Skinny

Genetic Makeup

I Went Looking For You

The Supporting Character

Fifteen Minutes

