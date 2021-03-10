Josh Radnor To Release Debut Solo EP ‘One More Than I’ll Let You Go’ On April 16th

Josh Radnor, singer/songwriter (Radnor & Lee; “Mírame” with Paty Cantu) and actor/director (How I Met Your Mother, Liberal Arts, Hunters), has announced the April 16th release of his debut solo EP One More Then I’ll Let You Go via Flower Moon Records, run by Azure Ray’s Maria Taylor (pre-order). One More Then I’ll Let You Go will be released digitally and limited edition, signed 12” clear vinyl available exclusively through Flower Moon Records.

The EP’s first single “The High Road.” The track debuted today at Rolling Stone and will be on all streaming services this Friday to add to your favorite playlists.



As half of the indie-folk duo Radnor & Lee (with Australian singer-songwriter Ben Lee), their 2017 self-titled debut “received widespread praise across the board, and cemented the duo as an accomplished pair of artists,” said Rolling Stone. Following tours throughout the U.S., Australia, and South America, the duo recorded 2020’s Golden State, produced by Justin Stanley (Leonard Cohen, Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow) and released on LA- based independent label, Flower Moon Records.

Recorded over a year-and-a-half beginning in the fall of 2018, One More Then I’ll Let You Go includes the first of five songs to be released by Radnor as a solo artist. The EP was produced by former Radnor & Lee s/t producer, Ryan Dilmore. Dilmore, a composer who’s connection to Radnor dates back to the Liberal Arts soundtrack, also appears on several tracks, in addition to violinist Kerenza Peacock (Adele, Kanye West, Madonna, London Symphony and Royal Philharmonic).

“When I started playing guitar four years ago, songs exploded out of me. In addition to the ones I was writing with Ben [Lee], I was writing a few songs a week on my own. I asked Ryan to produce a record for me and he came over one afternoon to hear what I had written. It was an unreasonably long list of songs. At some point I sensed him needing to leave and I said “One more then I’ll let you go.” He immediately said “There’s your album title!” We recorded between 15 and 17 songs over about a year a half, since I was navigating my other careers through all this as well as writing and recording with Radnor & Lee. These were the five songs we both felt really great about,” says Radnor.

One More Then I’ll Let You Go – Track List

1. The High Road

2. You Feel New

3. Apocalyptic Love Song

4. Hey Ma

5. Kiss The Morning

