Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Announce ‘A Vulgar Display Of Pantera’ Livestream For April 9th!

PHILIP H. ANSELMO AND THE ILLEGALS will return to the stage next month for a very special livestream event. Dubbed A Vulgar Display Of Pantera, the multi-camera shot, fully live performance will take place on Friday, April 9th and find the band celebrating the legacy of Pantera with a set featuring select cuts from the band’s five classic albums: Cowboys From Hell, Vulgar Display Of Power, Far Beyond Driven, The Great Southern Trendkill, and Reinventing The Steel! The livestream will also include an opening set by Australian grindcore unit/Housecore recording artists King Parrot.

Comments Anselmo, “It’s always fun to get together with THE ILLEGALS and pay tribute to Pantera with all the awesome fans jamming along with us. Let’s do this!”

Don’t miss it! Early bird tickets are $12.50 ($17.50 week of show). Find tickets and exclusive merch bundles at illegalslive.com.

The festivities will commence at 7:00pm EDT / 4:00pm PDT on Friday, April 9 with PHILIP H. ANSELMO AND THE ILLEGALS taking the stage at 8:00pm EDT / 5:00pm PDT sharp. Video on demand will be available through Monday, April 12th at 11:59pm EDT / 8:59pm PDT.

PHILIP H. ANSELMO AND THE ILLEGALS’ A Vulgar Display Of Pantera Live is presented in association with Danny Wimmer Presents.

PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS features Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, Superjoint, Scour, En Minor, etc.) with guitarists Stephen Taylor (Superjoint) and Mike DeLeon (Flesh Hoarder, Being Killed, ex-MOD), drummer Jose Manuel “Blue” Gonzalez (Superjoint, Warbeast), and bassist Derek Engemann (Scour, ex-Cattle Decapitation). The band’s most recent full-length, the critically-acclaimed Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue, was released in 2018 via Anselmo’s own Housecore Records.

